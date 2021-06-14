 
Trailbreaker Resources Mobilizes Its Exploration Team to the Atsutla Gold Project, Northwestern British Columbia

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trailbreaker Resources Ltd. (TBK.V) (“Trailbreaker” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the mobilization of its exploration team to its 100%-owned Atsutla Gold project, located in northwestern British Columbia (BC).

This Phase 1 program will involve reconnaissance and detailed geochemical soil sampling, prospecting, and geological mapping at both the Willie Jack and Swan properties which comprise the Atsutla Gold project. The Company intends to thoroughly follow-up on the high-grade discoveries made at Willie Jack in 2020 as well as explore newly staked ground. In addition to this, the team will re-examine the historic exploration and drilling done at the Swan property, with a renewed focus on gold mineralization.

The Atsutla Gold project covers over 23,000 hectares and is located 70 km south of the Yukon-BC border and 130 km northwest of the community of Dease Lake, BC.

Willie Jack

In March of 2020, the Trailbreaker team generated the Willie Jack target and conducted a first pass reconnaissance program. The program lead to the discovery of widespread gold mineralization across 6 kilometres, with rock grab samples assaying up to 164 g/t (4.78 oz/ton) gold (Au) and soils sample results exceeding 800 ppb (0.8 g/t) Au (see Willie Jack news release dated October 19th, 2020). Rock grab samples also returned assays up to 257 g/t silver (Ag) and 1.7 % copper (Cu). The mineralization discovered to date is related to the Mesozoic intrusive batholiths that comprise the Atsutla mountain range, and shares characteristics of both Cu-Au porphyry-type and intrusion-related gold deposits.

Swan

Due to the success of the first pass results at the Willie Jack property, Trailbreaker generated and staked the Swan property which now covers over 13,000 hectares (see Swan news release dated March 22nd, 2021). The Swan claims cover a historical molybdenum (Mo) porphyry prospect that was discovered in the late 1960s and periodically explored during the past 50 years. Despite more than 500 soil and rock surface samples and almost 1,000 meters of shallow diamond drilling, no geochemical analysis for gold was ever completed. Historical geological mapping and drill hole logs have shown a complex intrusive system with widespread quartz-feldspar porphyritic monzonite cut by a variety of felsic and mafic dikes.

