Sonnet BioTherapeutics Announces Change in Date of Annual Meeting

PRINCETON, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2021 / Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ:SONN) a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative targeted biologic drugs, announced today that it has changed the date of its upcoming annual meeting of stockholders (the "Annual Meeting") called for the purpose of approving certain proposals, including the election of directors and the ratification of the appointment of Sonnet's independent auditing firm for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021, from June 24, 2021 to Thursday July 15, 2021 at 9:00 a.m., Eastern Time, to be held virtually via the Internet at https://stctransfer.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_nRBjkIpOTqSbSyBqXlnDjQ .

Sonnet BioTherapeutics is an oncology-focused biotechnology company with a proprietary platform for innovating biologic drugs of single or bispecific action. Known as F H AB (Fully Human Albumin Binding), the technology utilizes a fully human single chain antibody fragment (scFv) that binds to and "hitch-hikes" on human serum albumin (HSA) for transport to target tissues. F H AB is the foundation of a modular, plug-and-play construct for potentiating a range of large molecule therapeutic classes, including cytokines, peptides, antibodies and vaccines.

