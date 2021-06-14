 
checkAd

Grown Rogue Triples Indoor Production in Oregon

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.06.2021, 13:55  |  51   |   |   

Grown Rogue International Inc. (Grown Rogue) (CSE: GRIN) (OTC: GRUSF), a multi-state cannabis company with operations and assets in Oregon and Michigan, has successfully tripled its indoor production in Oregon with recently announced capacity increases. Grown Rogue completed facility improvements at their existing 17,000 sq ft facility (“Rossanley Facility”) adding 40% additional flowering space and have successfully harvested two rooms from the 30,000 sq ft facility (“Airport Facility”) under the management services agreement (“MSA”) signed as part of the purchase of HSCP, LLC, (“HSCP”) a subsidiary of Acreage Holdings, Inc. This increased capacity, with successful harvests out of the new flower rooms, has resulted in the tripling of production capacity to approximately 600lbs of high-quality flower per month, an annualized run rate of 7,200 lbs per year.

The recently completed construction at Grown Rogue’s Rossanley Facility resulted in 8 dedicated flower rooms, which now allows the Company to harvest every week with yields of approximately 300lbs per month or 3,600 pounds per year.

“Taking the Rossanley Facility to full capacity is an important step as we scale our business”, said Obie Strickler, chief executive officer of Grown Rogue. “We now have eight dedicated flowering rooms and are harvesting weekly to provide consistent high-quality flower to the fast-growing Oregon market.”

Grown Rogue is also pleased to announce the first two harvests from the Airport facility that is being operated under a management services agreement as part of the HSCP acquisition. After taking possession in February, all facility improvements have been made, including the installation of additional HVAC and dehumidification. The Airport Facility currently has 3 flowering rooms (each with 120 lights, approximately 3 times the size of the Rossanley Facility’s rooms) with estimated production of 300lbs per month. Grown Rogue anticipates adding a fourth flower room (that is already constructed) once they have received regulatory approval in the coming months, which will increase production to 450lbs per month or 5,400 per year.

“Our team has executed flawlessly at the Airport Facility, rapidly making the improvements necessary to ensure optimal environmental conditions and successfully growing and harvesting our first crops,” said Strickler. “With the addition of this facility, we now operate 47,000 sq ft, with 700 flowering lights, soon to be over 800 flowering lights with the fourth flower room at the Airport Facility, allowing us to produce upwards of 8,000lbs per year of high quality, low-cost indoor flower for the Oregon market.”

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Grown Rogue Triples Indoor Production in Oregon Grown Rogue International Inc. (Grown Rogue) (CSE: GRIN) (OTC: GRUSF), a multi-state cannabis company with operations and assets in Oregon and Michigan, has successfully tripled its indoor production in Oregon with recently announced capacity …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Washington Prime Group Commences Voluntary Chapter 11 Financial Restructuring with RSA Supported by ...
Diablo II: Resurrected Reopens the Gates of Hell September 23
Salesforce and Accenture Help ISDI Reduce its Environmental Impact and Increase Sustainability ...
RLX CLASS ACTION ALERT: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces a Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against ...
Velodyne Lidar Introduces Next-Generation Velabit Sensor
Nomad Foods Announces Launch of Senior Secured Notes Offering
PotlatchDeltic Reports Fire Damage at Ola, Arkansas Sawmill
Humanigen Initiates Submission for Lenzilumab Marketing Authorization in COVID-19, to the United ...
EOS imaging: Opening of a Period of Early Redemption for the Bondholders From June 14 to July 13, 2021
New Study Investigates the Impact of ORi-Guided Oxygen Titration on Hyperoxemia-Mediated Morbidity ...
Titel
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Vertex Announces Primary Endpoint Achieved in Phase 2 Study of VX-864 in Alpha-1 Antitrypsin ...
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
OCUGEN ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ocugen, Inc. on Behalf of Ocugen Stockholders and ...
Materialise Announces Proposed Public Offering of 4.0 Million American Depositary Shares (ADSs)
Exelon Foundation and Exelon Corp. Name Selected Startups in Second Round of Climate Change ...
U.S. FDA Approves PREVNAR 20, Pfizer’s Pneumococcal 20-valent Conjugate Vaccine for Adults Ages ...
Longer-term Data for Kite’s Yescarta in Relapsed or Refractory Follicular Lymphoma Demonstrate ...
Titel
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces Results of the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders – ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels