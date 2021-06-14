 
checkAd

ICON Announces Private Offering of Senior Secured Notes

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.06.2021, 13:59  |  62   |   |   

ICON plc (NASDAQ: ICLR) (“ICON”) announced today in connection with the proposed acquisition by ICON of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (“PRA”) pursuant to which Indigo Merger Sub, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of ICON (“Merger Sub”) will merge with and into PRA (the “Merger”), with PRA surviving the Merger, that Merger Sub intends to offer $500 million aggregate principal amount of Senior Secured Notes due 2026 and $1,515 million aggregate principal amount of Senior Secured Notes due 2028 (collectively, the “Notes”) in a private offering (the “Offering”), subject to market and other conditions.

ICON intends to use the proceeds from the Offering, together with cash on hand and borrowings made under a proposed new credit facilities to be entered into in connection with the closing of the Merger, to (i) fund the cash consideration payable by ICON for the Merger, (ii) refinance and repay certain existing indebtedness of ICON, its subsidiaries and PRA (the “Refinancing”) and (iii) pay fees and expenses related to the Merger, the Refinancing and the Offering. Upon the consummation of the Merger, the Notes will be guaranteed on a senior secured basis by ICON and certain of its direct and indirect subsidiaries that will guarantee the new credit facilities.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the Notes (and the guarantees) or any other securities or a solicitation of any vote or approval, nor will there be any sale of the Notes (or any guarantees) or any other securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction. The Notes (and the guarantees) will be offered and sold in reliance on an exemption from the registration requirements provided by Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933 (the “Securities Act”) and to non-U.S. persons outside the United States pursuant to Regulation S under the Securities Act. None of the Notes or related guarantees have been registered under the Securities Act or the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction, and the Notes (and such guarantees) may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and the securities laws of any applicable state or other jurisdiction. There can be no assurance that the proposed offering of Notes will be completed.

Seite 1 von 3


Icon Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ICON Announces Private Offering of Senior Secured Notes ICON plc (NASDAQ: ICLR) (“ICON”) announced today in connection with the proposed acquisition by ICON of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (“PRA”) pursuant to which Indigo Merger Sub, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of ICON (“Merger Sub”) will merge with and …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Washington Prime Group Commences Voluntary Chapter 11 Financial Restructuring with RSA Supported by ...
Diablo II: Resurrected Reopens the Gates of Hell September 23
Salesforce and Accenture Help ISDI Reduce its Environmental Impact and Increase Sustainability ...
RLX CLASS ACTION ALERT: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces a Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against ...
Velodyne Lidar Introduces Next-Generation Velabit Sensor
Nomad Foods Announces Launch of Senior Secured Notes Offering
PotlatchDeltic Reports Fire Damage at Ola, Arkansas Sawmill
Humanigen Initiates Submission for Lenzilumab Marketing Authorization in COVID-19, to the United ...
EOS imaging: Opening of a Period of Early Redemption for the Bondholders From June 14 to July 13, 2021
New Study Investigates the Impact of ORi-Guided Oxygen Titration on Hyperoxemia-Mediated Morbidity ...
Titel
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Vertex Announces Primary Endpoint Achieved in Phase 2 Study of VX-864 in Alpha-1 Antitrypsin ...
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
OCUGEN ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ocugen, Inc. on Behalf of Ocugen Stockholders and ...
Materialise Announces Proposed Public Offering of 4.0 Million American Depositary Shares (ADSs)
Exelon Foundation and Exelon Corp. Name Selected Startups in Second Round of Climate Change ...
U.S. FDA Approves PREVNAR 20, Pfizer’s Pneumococcal 20-valent Conjugate Vaccine for Adults Ages ...
Longer-term Data for Kite’s Yescarta in Relapsed or Refractory Follicular Lymphoma Demonstrate ...
Titel
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces Results of the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders – ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.05.21
ICON plc to Present at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference and the William Blair 41st Growth Stock Conference