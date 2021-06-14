Helios Fairfax Partners Appoints Chief Financial Officer

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the United States.



TORONTO, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helios Fairfax Partners Corporation (TSX: HFPC.U) (“HFP”) announces that Belinda Blades has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer of HFP.

Ms. Blades most recently served as a strategic consultant to senior executives of various public and private companies and pension plans. Prior to this, she spent 7 years with the Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan, where she was Vice President & Financial Controller. Ms. Blades is a CPA and CA and graduated from the University of Toronto with a BA in Commerce and Economics.