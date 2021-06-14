 
AdvanceTC Issues Updated Investor Guide; Unique Position in the Satellite and Space Market

NEW YORK, NY, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- AdvanceTC Limited (NSX:A88, OTCQB:ATCLF):

The global satellite communication market was estimated at $56.01 billion in 2019 and is expected to hit $99.58 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 9.2% from 2020 to 2027

According to an article issued by CNBC, the estimated $400 billion space economy is still broadly dominated by large aerospace and defense companies, serving government-funded interests. But investors say that’s changing, with Morgan StanleyGoldman SachsBank of America andUBS each issuing frequent research for clients on how the space industry is growing. Wall Street’s consensus is that space will become a multitrillion-dollar economy in the next 10 to 20 years — a view investors today are banking on.

AdvanceTC is unique in the mobile satellite phone communication industry because they invented a unique Android satellite smartphone which merges multiple channels and methods of communication into one device which we call multimode-communication. AdvanceTC has identified an isolated market which hasn’t seen innovation in the last 40 years or so.

AdvanceTC Limited, (OTCQB:ATCLF) the premier technology company specializing in design and development of mobile telecommunication and computing devices is pleased to release an Investor Guide to introduce and inform investors about the achievements and future plans for the Company.

Background of AdvanceTC Limited

Founded in 2005, AdvanceTC is a premier tech company specializing in the design, development, and commercialization of high-tech mobile wireless computing and telecommunication devices. The company was spotlighted in 2012 for its release of the Magic W3, which is a 4.8" Windows7 full OS touchscreen microcomputer with voice call functionality. The Magic W3 provides true windowed multitasking, multimedia entertainment, social network connectivity, navigation capability, voice telephony, and the full Internet experience. In 2018 AdvanceTC introduced the World's First android smartphone with Satellite Messaging and Emergency Services with 100% earth coverage.

