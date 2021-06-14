 
Gungnir Geophysical Surveys Underway at Knaften Gold Project in Sweden

Autor: Accesswire
14.06.2021, 14:00  |  59   |   |   

SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2021 / Gungnir Resources Inc. (TSXV:GUG)(OTC PINK:ASWRF) ("Gungnir" or the "Company") announces that Induced Polarization (IP) geophysics is underway at the Company's Knaften gold project in Sweden.

IP surveying is progressing over an unexplored area with favourable host rock to gold mineralization, specifically on licences covering the southern half of a 4 x 5 km quartz diorite intrusion recently acquired by Gungnir (see news release with link to maps dated January 12, 2021). The survey is targeting disseminated style mineralization similar to the Knaften 300 Gold Zone ("Knaften 300") which is located in the northern part of the quartz diorite. Knaften 300 includes shallow intersections of high-grade gold including 59.6 g/t Au over 1.00 metre in hole KN19-06 and numerous wide zones of gold mineralization including 2.92 g/t Au over 13.00 metres in hole 200707.

The Company has also started drilling at Knaften 300 testing for structural extensions of stacked gold mineralization. Following work at Knaften, the Company plans to drill at its nickel-copper-cobalt-PGE (platinum, palladium and gold) projects, Lappvattnet and Rormyrberget, located east of Knaften, testing for grade and distribution of PGEs and deposit extensions (see news release dated May 18, 2021).

The technical information in this news release has been prepared and approved by Jari Paakki, P.Geo., CEO and a director of the Company. Mr. Paakki is a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101.

About Gungnir Resources

Gungnir Resources Inc. is a Canadian-based TSX-V listed mineral exploration company (GUG: TSX-V) with gold and base metal permits in northern Sweden. Gungnir's key project, Knaften, which hosts a developing intrusion-hosted gold system, and VMS (zinc-copper) and copper-nickel targets, all of which are open for expansion and further discovery. East of Knaften, the Company holds two nickel-copper-cobalt deposits, Lappvattnet and Rormyrberget. Further information about the Company and its properties may be found at www.gungnirresources.com or at www.sedar.com.

On behalf of the Board,
Jari Paakki, CEO and Director

For further information contact:
Head Office/Investor Relations
Phone: +1-604-683-0484

Jari Paakki, CEO
Email: jpaakki@eastlink.ca

Chris Robbins, CFO
Email: robbinscr@shaw.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Wertpapier


