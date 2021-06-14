 
Alkame Announces A Dozen Projects In Product Development and Testing

Autor: Accesswire
LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2021 / Alkame Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:ALKM), is pleased to announce that it has a dozen companies currently in various stages of product development, and production testing prior to entering the market, and …

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2021 / Alkame Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:ALKM), is pleased to announce that it has a dozen companies currently in various stages of product development, and production testing prior to entering the market, and approximately another dozen onboarding as COVID restrictions ease up.

Some of the new products that have already been announced and expected to enter the market this summer are Shmellins Caramel Sauce, New & Improved EVERx CBD Sports Waters, Simple CBD Lemonades, and Humble Harvest CBD Teas, just to name a few, with many more brand announcements coming shortly.

We are happy to announce that West Coast Copacker, Inc. is now working in conjunction with Quencha Tea on entering the beverage sector with the development and production of a high-quality tea beverage line. The initial three delicious teas will be Original, Honey Lemon and Black Currant, each being packaged in 10oz glass bottles and exported into Hawaii to start.

"We are very excited about working with all of these wonderful projects and developing more of these amazing CBD Teas and Lemonades. We expect them to be in production after our blueberry run, and projected for the end of July as West Coast CoPacker begins production in its newly developed W. Salem Facility," says Alkame CEO, Robert Eakle.

About West Coast Co Packer, Inc.
West Coast Co Packer, Inc., is a wholly owned subsidiary of Alkame Holdings, Inc. and is a specialty liquid and single-serve manufacturer, co-packer, private labeler, and contract manufacturer, and is expected to immediately complement and seamlessly integrate with Alkame's other subsidiaries including Bell Food and Beverage, Inc. Bell Food and Beverage, Inc. is a specialty natural, organic liquid-based hot and cold fill food & beverage manufacturer in glass and PET bottles and jars. To learn more about West Coast CoPacker visit www.westcoastcopacker.com.

About Alkame Holdings, Inc.
Alkame Holdings, Inc. is a publicly traded health and wellness technology holding company, with a focus on patentable, innovative, and eco-friendly consumer products. The Company's wholly owned subsidiaries manufacture products with enhanced water utilizing a proprietary technology to create products with several unique properties. The organization is diligently building a strong foundation through the launch and acquisition of appropriate business assets, and by pursuing multiple applications by placement into several emerging business sectors, such as consumer bottled water and RTD products, household pet products, horticulture and agriculture applications, hand sanitizers, and many other various water based treatment solutions to both new and existing business platforms.

For more information, visit www.alkameholdingsinc.com.

Alkame Holdings, Inc. Investor Relations

Website: www.alkameholdingsinc.com

Email: info@alkameholdingsinc.com

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that Alkame will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the Company's contracts, the Company's liquidity position, the Company's ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

Onward & Upward,
Robert K. Eakle - CEO
Office (702) 273-9714
Facility (503) 495-1425
Cell (949) 903-0182

SOURCE: Alkame Holdings, Inc. 



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/651560/Alkame-Announces-A-Dozen-Projects-In ...

Foto: Accesswire
Wertpapier


