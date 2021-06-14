 
Independent Research Firm Names McAfee a Leader in Data Security Platforms Report

McAfee, the device-to-cloud cybersecurity company, today announced that market research firm Forrester recognized the company as a leader in The Forrester Wave: Unstructured Data Security Platforms, Q2 2021 for its data protection technology, which is part of its MVISION Unified Cloud Edge (UCE) portfolio. In McAfee’s opinion, it has received the highest ranking in the report by a dedicated cybersecurity vendor.

Forrester defines the data security platform market as “a mix of: 1) providers that offer built-in data security capabilities within a broader security offering securing data, devices, and cloud; 2) data security specialists; and 3) tech titans.”

According to the report, “McAfee supports a Zero Trust approach with a range of capabilities across data, endpoint, and cloud security, and a rich set of integrations. Customer references noted its ease of deployment and management, integrations, and breadth of capabilities (in particular, capabilities for supporting remote work and cloud use). Security buyers looking for centralized management of data protection policies across their environment, cloud security, and incident management from devices to cloud should consider McAfee a strong option.”

“We believe this recognition is yet another validation of McAfee’s cloud-native approach to helping businesses overcome the security challenges of adopting a multi-cloud or hybrid-cloud environment,” said Anand Ramanathan, vice president of product management, McAfee. “MVISION Unified Cloud Edge offers multi-vector data protection controls for endpoints, networks, web and the cloud with unified data classification and incident management. This helps to reduce total cost of operations by defining data workflows only once while policies are consistently enforced across each exfiltration vector.”

This iteration of The Forrester Wave, which evaluates and ranks products in the data security platform category, provides security leaders with evaluations of the 11 providers that matter most and how they stack up. Forrester evaluated the most significant data security vendors based on 26 criteria and conducted a detailed technical evaluation of each product as well as an analysis of each provider’s market presence and strategy.

A complimentary copy of the report, which showcases the key findings, is available on the McAfee website.

Additional resources:

About McAfee

McAfee Corp. (Nasdaq: MCFE) is the device-to-cloud cybersecurity company. Inspired by the power of working together, McAfee creates consumer and business solutions that make our world a safer place. www.mcafee.com.

McAfee technologies’ features and benefits depend on system configuration and may require enabled hardware, software, or service activation. No computer system can be absolutely secure. McAfee and the McAfee logo are trademarks of McAfee, LLC or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries. Other marks and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

