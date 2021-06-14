Quotient Technology’s CEO, Steven Boal, to Speak on Navigating the Emergence of the Merchant Media Model at Goldman Sachs Inaugural Digital Economy Virtual Conference

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE: QUOT), the leading digital media and promotions technology company, announced today that its CEO and Founder, Steven Boal, will speak at the Goldman Sachs Inaugural Digital Economy Virtual Conference on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. PT on a panel with Kraft Heinz US CFO & Digital Transformation, Andre Maciel, and co-hosts, Goldman Sachs Analysts, John Ennis and Rob Joyce.

A webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company website at http://investors.quotient.com under the Events and Presentations menu.