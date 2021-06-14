CBRE Group, Inc. to Present at the Morgan Stanley 2021 U.S. Financials, Payments & CRE Conference

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) announced today that Spencer Levy, CBRE’s Chief Client Officer & Senior Economic Advisor, Julie Whelan, CBRE’s Global Head of Occupier Research, and Lenny Beaudoin, CBRE’s Executive Managing Director for Space Enablement Services, will participate in a moderated discussion at the Morgan Stanley 2021 U.S. Financials, Payments & CRE Conference to be held virtually on Tuesday, June 15, 2021. The presentation is scheduled for 2:45 p.m. Eastern time.

