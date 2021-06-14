 
Terminix Announces Winners of Teacher Giveaway

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.06.2021   

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: TMX), a leading provider of essential termite and pest control services to residential and commercial customers, recently held a giveaway for teachers nationwide in partnership with WeAreTeachers.com. Ten deserving teachers each won $500 gift cards which they may use to purchase educational materials for their classrooms including bug books, insect displays, bug explorer kits, insect habitats and more.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210614005104/en/

Terminix recently re-launched its Harry’s Big Adventure program, a K-6 educational website and curriculum dedicated entirely to teaching students about the exciting world of insects. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Terminix recently re-launched its Harry’s Big Adventure program, a K-6 educational website and curriculum dedicated entirely to teaching students about the exciting world of insects. A key component of the program includes Terminix educating children through virtual classroom presentations, summer camps, educational clubs and more.

“Education has been impacted in nearly every way by the pandemic,” said Valerie Middleton, senior director of communications for Terminix. “We wanted to do something to reward teachers and the students they strive to educate every day.”

The giveaway had almost 10,000 entries and the ten winners are:

  • Katie S. from Peters Township Middle School, McMurray, PA
  • Lindsey G. from Ethel C. Bobcean Elementary School, Flat Rock, MI
  • Thanh T. from Valle Vista Elementary School, San Jose, CA
  • Shellie G. from Beauregard Elementary School, Opelika, AL
  • Daniela R. from Mary Seat of Wisdom School, Park Ridge, IL
  • Amy W. from Keiko Davidson Elementary School, Katy, TX
  • Lynne Z. from Century High School, Santa Ana, CA
  • Pam E. from Chicago, IL
  • Gulay T. from Harmony School of Science, Sugarland, TX
  • Leslie L. from W. W. Gordon Elementary School in Richmond, VA

Through its Harry’s Big Adventure educational program, Terminix aims to further educate students, teachers and parents about insects. The company hopes the program will spread the message that bugs aren’t inherently bad—they only become pests when they threaten homes and businesses. In addition, Terminix also offers special discounts on pest control services for teachers and parents.

About Terminix

Terminix Global Holdings (NYSE: TMX) is a leading provider of residential and commercial pest control. The company provides pest management services and protection against termites, mosquitoes, rodents and other pests. Headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., with more than 11,400 teammates and 2.9 million customers in 24 countries and territories, the company visits more than 50,000 homes and businesses every day. To learn more about Terminix, visit Terminix.com or LinkedIn.com/company/terminix.

About Harry’s Big Adventure

Harry’s Big Adventure is an interactive insect and life science curriculum dedicated entirely to teaching students in grades K-6 about the exciting world of bugs. Originally launched by Terminix in the 2000’s, the Harry’s Big Adventure program has included an educational IMAX film released in 50+ major U.S. markets; a traveling exhibit hosted at science centers and children’s museums nationwide; and a custom-developed life science curriculum and lesson plans approved by the National Science Teaching Association. Terminix also provides technical experts to visit K-6 classrooms (all visits are currently virtual). For more information on Harry’s Big Adventure, or to schedule a virtual presentation, visit www.HarrysBigAdventure.com.

