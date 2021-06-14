 
checkAd

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. to Join Russell 2000 Index

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.06.2021, 14:00  |  26   |   |   

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE American: BRBS) (the “Company”), the holding company of Blue Ridge Bank (the “Bank”) and BRB Financial Group, Inc. (previously known as VCB Financial Group, Inc.), today announced it will be joining the Russell 2000 Index (INDEXRUSSELL: RUT).

The Russell 2000 Index, created by the Frank Russell Company in 1984, is a small-cap stock market index of the smallest 2,000 stocks in the Russell 3000 Index, which reflects the movements of nearly 98 percent of all publicly traded U.S. stocks. It is a commonly used benchmark for mutual funds and exchange-traded funds.

“Achieving the Russell 2000 has been a goal for years,” said Brian K. Plum, President and Chief Executive Officer of Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. “Joining the Russell 2000 means BRBS stock becomes a holding for funds that track the index. It also means that BRBS shares have a more liquid and accessible marketplace as a participant in a major U.S. index. Moments like these don’t come along without significant, sustained effort and stress, and they also don’t come along every day. It is the direct result of the commitment to our customers and how our team shows up each and every day.”

On January 31, 2021, Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. completed the merger of Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc. (“Bay Banks”), the former holding company of Virginia Commonwealth Bank, into the Company. Immediately following the completion of the merger, Virginia Commonwealth Bank was merged into the Bank (collectively, the “Bay Banks Merger”), creating the fourth largest community bank in Virginia. The Company reported total assets of $3.17 billion at March 31, 2021, an increase of $1.67 billion from $1.50 billion at December 31, 2020.

In March, the Bank became the first U.S. financial institution to offer Bitcoin purchasing and redemption through its branch ATMs. The Bank has nearly 500 employees and is currently recruiting for multiple positions, all of which can be found here.

About Blue Ridge Bank

Blue Ridge Bank is the wholly owned banking subsidiary of Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. Through its subsidiaries and affiliates, the Bank provides a wide range of financial services including retail and commercial banking, payroll, insurance, card payments, wholesale and retail mortgage lending, and government-guaranteed lending. The Bank provides commercial banking services to customers located throughout Virginia and North Carolina. Visit mybrb.com to learn more.

Seite 1 von 3
BTC zu USD jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. to Join Russell 2000 Index Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE American: BRBS) (the “Company”), the holding company of Blue Ridge Bank (the “Bank”) and BRB Financial Group, Inc. (previously known as VCB Financial Group, Inc.), today announced it will be joining the Russell 2000 …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Washington Prime Group Commences Voluntary Chapter 11 Financial Restructuring with RSA Supported by ...
Diablo II: Resurrected Reopens the Gates of Hell September 23
Salesforce and Accenture Help ISDI Reduce its Environmental Impact and Increase Sustainability ...
RLX CLASS ACTION ALERT: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces a Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against ...
Velodyne Lidar Introduces Next-Generation Velabit Sensor
Nomad Foods Announces Launch of Senior Secured Notes Offering
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
PotlatchDeltic Reports Fire Damage at Ola, Arkansas Sawmill
Humanigen Initiates Submission for Lenzilumab Marketing Authorization in COVID-19, to the United ...
Dr. Paul Burton to Join Moderna as Chief Medical Officer
Titel
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Vertex Announces Primary Endpoint Achieved in Phase 2 Study of VX-864 in Alpha-1 Antitrypsin ...
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
OCUGEN ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ocugen, Inc. on Behalf of Ocugen Stockholders and ...
Materialise Announces Proposed Public Offering of 4.0 Million American Depositary Shares (ADSs)
Exelon Foundation and Exelon Corp. Name Selected Startups in Second Round of Climate Change ...
U.S. FDA Approves PREVNAR 20, Pfizer’s Pneumococcal 20-valent Conjugate Vaccine for Adults Ages ...
Longer-term Data for Kite’s Yescarta in Relapsed or Refractory Follicular Lymphoma Demonstrate ...
Titel
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces Results of the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders – ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:31 Uhr
Bitcoin – geht’s jetzt ganz schnell?
14:00 Uhr
RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. RevoluPAY And U.S Bank PNC Initiate Relationship
14:00 Uhr
GLOBAL TECH INDUSTRIES GROUP, INC. STREAMLINES INTRODUCTION OF ITS NEW PLATFORM, MERGING DIGITAL WALLET AND CRYPTOCURRENCY TRADING INTO ONE LAUNCH
13:00 Uhr
Bitcoin Well Inc. Announces Completion of Qualifying Transaction
12:00 Uhr
Radware Alert: Fancy Lazarus DDoS Extortion Group is Back with New Campaign Focused on Unprotected Assets Across All Industries
11:35 Uhr
Bitcoin verteidigt Vortagesgewinne - Musk-Effekt wirkt nach(3) 
09:48 Uhr
Aktienmärkte: Gefahren - und Chancen!
08:14 Uhr
Tagesausblick: DAX: Eine neue Woche, ein neuer Rekord
06:00 Uhr
Ursachen und Wirkungen des irren Booms! Hugo Boss, Varta & Gold!
13.06.21
3 bewährte Wege, sein Geld zu verdoppeln