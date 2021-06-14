 
Absolute Software Taps Edward Choi as Senior Vice President of Global Alliances

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.06.2021, 14:00  |  16   |   |   

Absolute Software (NASDAQ: ABST) (TSX: ABST), a leader in Endpoint Resilience solutions, today announced Edward Choi has joined the company in a newly created role of Senior Vice President of Global Alliances. In this role, Edward will identify and build new market opportunities for Absolute’s growing Persistence-as-a-Service business and drive strategic partnerships with leading technology services companies to co-create and launch new innovative security solutions.

“With the significant momentum we’re seeing in customers adopting our Application Persistence capability, I could not be happier to welcome Edward to Absolute in this newly formed role,” said Christy Wyatt, President and CEO at Absolute. “His twenty years of proven experience in building strategic alliances that drive growth in enterprise IT services, cybersecurity, hybrid cloud, and analytics is a perfect match for the needs we are seeing from customers and partners. As we continue building out a larger and more capable ecosystem, I'm confident that Edward will help us to scale our efforts globally and build long-term value for partners through increased demand for Endpoint Resilience."

Edward most recently led Samsung’s mobile alliances and business development team, building strategic partnerships with leading enterprise and government technology services companies, including Microsoft, IBM, KPMG, and Cisco. Among his many accomplishments in that role was the launch of a joint venture with IBM in the US to co-create and co-sell innovative B2B mobile solutions and services, designed to increase revenue by more than $200 million over the first three years. Edward has also served in senior business development roles at Resonate, HP Enterprise, Verisign and Verizon.

"Now more than ever, cybersecurity solution providers need to collaborate, and I'm eager to bring Absolute’s unique ability to self-heal critical applications to all current and potential partners,” said Edward Choi. "I've been in this industry for two decades, and am very impressed with the Absolute leadership team, their differentiated and patented Persistence technology, and their commitment to delivering value and growth to partners around the world.”

For more information on Absolute’s Application Persistence service and growing ecosystem of supported vendors and partners, visit here.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software is a leader in Endpoint Resilience solutions and the industry’s only undeletable defense platform embedded in over a half-billion devices. Enabling a permanent digital tether between the endpoint and the enterprise who distributed it, Absolute provides IT and Security organizations with complete connectivity, visibility, and control, whether a device is on or off the corporate network and empowers them with Self-Healing Endpoint security to ensure mission-critical apps remain healthy and deliver intended value. For the latest information, visit www.absolute.com and follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

2021 Absolute Software Corporation. All rights reserved. ABSOLUTE, PERSISTENCE, and the ABSOLUTE logo are registered trademarks of Absolute Software Corporation in the United States and/or other countries. Other names or logos mentioned herein may be the trademarks of Absolute or their respective owners. The absence of the symbols ️ and in proximity to each trademark, or at all, herein is not a disclaimer of ownership of the related trademark.

