Agilent Presents Thought Leader Award to Dr. Stéphane Bayen

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) today announced that Stéphane Bayen has received an Agilent Thought Leader Award. Dr. Bayen is an Associate Professor in the Department of Food Science and Agricultural Chemistry at McGill University in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

Dr. Stéphane Bayen, Associate Professor, Department of Food Science and Agricultural Chemistry, McGill University (Photo: Business Wire)

The award will support Dr. Bayen’s research contributions to analytical techniques and the development of reliable and robust workflows to identify honey authenticity using non-targeted chemical fingerprinting strategies.

Regarded as the next-generation surveillance approach for chemicals in food, non-targeted analysis using high-resolution mass spectrometry coupled with innovative software enables the rapid characterization of thousands of chemicals in complex food matrices such as honey.

“Honey is one of the top adulterated foods in the world,” said Mary McBride, associate vice president, Applied Markets and Regulations, Laboratory Solutions Marketing at Agilent, and executive sponsor of the award. “This award will help create routine and reliable non-targeted fingerprinting methods to ensure not only the authenticity of honey but its safety for consumers.”

“High-resolution mass spectrometry allows us to map food components in an unprecedented fashion,” said Dr. Bayen. “This approach will revolutionize the way we manage and regulate food quality, food safety, and food authenticity.”

Food authenticity testing utilizing chemical fingerprinting strategies is emerging as a more effective approach to track food fraud, and chemical fingerprints are virtually impossible to imitate due to their complexity.

The Agilent Thought Leader Award program promotes fundamental scientific advances by contributing financial support, products, and expertise to the research of influential thought leaders in the life sciences, diagnostics, and chemical analysis space. To learn more, visit the Agilent Thought Leader Award web site.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent is a leader in life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets, delivering innovative technology solutions that provide trusted answers to researchers’ most challenging scientific questions. The company generated revenue of $5.34 billion in fiscal year 2020 and employs 16,400 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com. To receive the latest Agilent news, please subscribe to the Agilent Newsroom. Follow Agilent on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

