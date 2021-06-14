 
Q² Solutions Announces Significant Expansion of Laboratory Operations in Scotland, UK

Q2 Solutions, a leading global clinical trial laboratory services organization and a wholly owned subsidiary of IQVIA, has announced the expansion of its laboratory and operational capabilities at its Alba Campus in Livingston, Scotland. This expansion of central labs, genomics, flow cytometry, and translational science laboratory services will support new growth areas for biopharma and pharma clients around the world and drive better patient outcomes.

The expansion includes investments in facilities enhancements and new technologies that will strengthen capabilities and services offered to clients, including:

  • Next-generation genetic sequencing capabilities, allowing the identification and analysis of genomic biomarkers that are becoming increasingly important in the understanding of disease and the development of new therapies and drugs.
  • Cutting-edge flow cytometry technologies that allow the rapid measurement and analysis of cell populations than previously available to support clinical trials globally. This enables Q2 Solutions to greatly enhance its capability to provide useful, unique, and highly complex data to clients.
  • Creation of a dedicated clean room for peripheral blood mononuclear cell (PBMC) isolation, used in a wide range of research and clinical areas such as HIV research and cancer immunotherapy.

“Expanding our capabilities at the Alba Campus reaffirms our commitment, within an ever-changing global regulatory landscape, to providing integrated laboratory services to regional and global biopharmaceutical companies,” said Tony Brown, Q2 Solutions, Vice President and General Manager, Global Central Laboratories. “Our expanded Scottish facility reinforces our position as one of the leading clinical trial laboratories in Europe.”

Q2 Solutions is currently the largest life science employer in Scotland, processing nearly 5 million biological samples from clinical trials across the world annually. The laboratory expansion announced today, is supported by a multi-million Pound grant awarded by Scottish Enterprise, Scotland’s national economic development agency and creates more than 150 new jobs.

Kate Forbes MSP, Economy Secretary said, “Q2 Solutions is an established leader in the global life sciences sector. Their decision to significantly grow their presence at the Alba Campus represents a vote of confidence for Scotland and our increasing stature as a hub for life sciences. The Scottish Government is delighted to support this exciting initiative and welcomes the highly skilled jobs that will be created.”

