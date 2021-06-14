 
US Foods Summer Scoop Lineup Takes Aim at Restaurant Labor Shortage

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.06.2021, 14:00  |  33   |   |   

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) announced today the launch of Summer Scoop. Themed “Dining Out Is In Again,” Summer Scoop features 18 on-trend, versatile, profit-driving products designed to reduce back-of-house preparation and skilled-labor demands. With 62% of operators saying they are concerned about finding skilled workers during the pandemic,1 restaurant operators struggle to balance the resurgence of on-site diners and existing take-out and delivery operations ramped up during the pandemic. Summer Scoop helps address these challenges with innovative products that can drive higher profits and help operators save approximately 85-95% in back-of-house preparation time compared to making from scratch, helpful for restaurants operating with fewer and less experienced kitchen staff.

“Through each phase of the pandemic, our commitment to helping our restaurant operators ‘Make It’ with product innovation and expert resources has remained our number one priority,” said Stacey Kinkaid, vice president of product development and innovation for US Foods. “As restaurants quickly move closer to, or reach, full capacity, solving back-of-house labor challenges is more critical than ever. As a result, operators need products that are easy to prep back-of-house, require fewer culinary skills, and deliver on taste, quality and profitability. With Summer Scoop, we’ve designed a product lineup to help restaurant operators meet these challenges head-on.”

Summer Scoop highlights a variety of labor-saving products that are versatile and easily integrated into summer menu favorites. Highlights include:

Simple Summer Menu Additions Hot Off the Grill

  • Chef’s Line Alabama White Barbeque Sauce – Made with spicy brown mustard, horseradish and apple cider vinegar. Crafted by a US Foods Food Fanatics chef who was inspired by the regional cuisine. Provides roughly 30 minutes of labor savings compared to creating from scratch.
  • Chef’s Line All Natural2 Seasoned Beef Brisket Steak Burger – Made with USDA Choice grade brisket and sirloin and seasoned with coarse ground black pepper and Naturally Hickory Smoked Sea Salt to deliver that familiar smoked brisket flavor. Cooked from frozen, they provide about two hours of labor savings compared to creating from scratch.
  • Chef’s Line All Natural2 Italian Sausage Burger – Made from whole boneless pork shoulder and seasoned with herbs and spices authentic to Italian sausage. The ideal go-to burger that is cooked from frozen in minutes. Provides roughly two hours of labor savings compared to creating from scratch.
  • Chef’s Line Roasted Garlic & Herb Compound Butter – Made with butter, olive oil, roasted garlic, Chardonnay, shallots, garlic, black pepper, rosemary, thyme, tarragon and parsley, and then rolled into a log for easy coin-like cuts. This item provides roughly one hour of labor savings compared to creating from scratch. It is ideal for burgers and spreads and is the perfect complement to US Foods Tender by Design steaks. Tender by Design products use an exclusive and proprietary freezing technology that locks in tenderness and freshness to deliver the same quality and great texture as fresh steaks and provides less variability in pricing for manageable portion cost.

Fast and Flavorful Ingredients

