 
checkAd

Stagwell Media LP Makes Firm, Improved Offer for Combining its Growing Digital Businesses With MDC Partners (MDCA), After Feedback From Shareholders

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.06.2021, 14:00  |  30   |   |   

Stagwell Media LP (“Stagwell”) announced that it has provided the Special Committee of MDC Partners, Inc. (“MDC”) (Nasdaq: MDCA) with an improved final offer (the “Revised Offer”) to combine the high growth, digital businesses of Stagwell with MDC Partners. The Revised Offer provides that Stagwell would receive 185 million shares of MDC at the closing of the transaction, which is a reduction of 31 million shares from the original transaction that was recommended by the Special Committee and announced on December 21, 2020 (the “Approved Transaction”).

“The combination of Stagwell and MDC provides both sets of shareholders with enhanced opportunities for value creation,” said Mark Penn, Managing Partner of The Stagwell Group. “The new company will be positioned well to grow and compete, with more scale, less leverage and a strong position anticipated in the fastest growing, digital sectors of the marketing and advertising industry.”

After suggesting a potential revised offer on June 6, we went through a process of consulting with major shareholders and believe, based on those discussions, we are now in alignment with major holders; this should enable the Special Committee expeditiously to assess and approve the Revised Offer, amend the Approved Transaction and reschedule the MDC shareholder meeting for July.

“This is the moment,” Mr. Penn said, “to give nearly 10,000 employees the certainty of a vote and a final deal so their careers can move forward.”

Stagwell released a presentation to MDC shareholders, which is available here https://bit.ly/3cDbC88, describing the merits of the combination and the fairness of the transaction to MDC shareholders. A video on the combination can be found here: https://bit.ly/2SvTqXn.

Since Stagwell first announced its proposed combination with MDC approximately one year ago, MDC’s stock has risen from $1.15 per share to $5.58 per share at the close on Friday, far outpacing the market and MDC’s peers, indicating a strong reception for the combination.

At the current stock price, the transaction values MDC at 8.1x 2021 estimated Adjusted EBITDA, a premium to the multiple of peer companies when taking into account MDC’s higher leverage, greater revenue declines, lower digital services mix, smaller scale, limited liquidity and troubled history.

Stagwell has grown substantially on the top and bottom lines quarter-to-date over the same period in 2020.

“The pandemic, we believe, has only strengthened the relative valuations in Stagwell’s favor by causing a significant long-term acceleration of ecommerce -- a prime driver of digital marketing services – and a corresponding long-term decrease in conventional advertising,” Mr. Penn added. “In recognition of this trend, companies closely resembling Stagwell are valued at significantly higher, double-digit forward EBITDA multiples.”

Seite 1 von 6
MDC Partners Subord.Vtg (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Stagwell Media LP Makes Firm, Improved Offer for Combining its Growing Digital Businesses With MDC Partners (MDCA), After Feedback From Shareholders Stagwell Media LP (“Stagwell”) announced that it has provided the Special Committee of MDC Partners, Inc. (“MDC”) (Nasdaq: MDCA) with an improved final offer (the “Revised Offer”) to combine the high growth, digital businesses of Stagwell with MDC …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Washington Prime Group Commences Voluntary Chapter 11 Financial Restructuring with RSA Supported by ...
Diablo II: Resurrected Reopens the Gates of Hell September 23
Salesforce and Accenture Help ISDI Reduce its Environmental Impact and Increase Sustainability ...
RLX CLASS ACTION ALERT: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces a Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against ...
Velodyne Lidar Introduces Next-Generation Velabit Sensor
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
Nomad Foods Announces Launch of Senior Secured Notes Offering
PotlatchDeltic Reports Fire Damage at Ola, Arkansas Sawmill
Humanigen Initiates Submission for Lenzilumab Marketing Authorization in COVID-19, to the United ...
Dr. Paul Burton to Join Moderna as Chief Medical Officer
Titel
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Vertex Announces Primary Endpoint Achieved in Phase 2 Study of VX-864 in Alpha-1 Antitrypsin ...
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
OCUGEN ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ocugen, Inc. on Behalf of Ocugen Stockholders and ...
Materialise Announces Proposed Public Offering of 4.0 Million American Depositary Shares (ADSs)
Exelon Foundation and Exelon Corp. Name Selected Startups in Second Round of Climate Change ...
U.S. FDA Approves PREVNAR 20, Pfizer’s Pneumococcal 20-valent Conjugate Vaccine for Adults Ages ...
Longer-term Data for Kite’s Yescarta in Relapsed or Refractory Follicular Lymphoma Demonstrate ...
Titel
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces Results of the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders – ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.06.21
Indaba Capital Issues Letter to Mark Penn, Managing Partner of Stagwell and Chairman and CEO of MDC
07.06.21
Stagwell Announces Intended MDCA Board of Directors Nominees, Shareholder Offer
27.05.21
Mark Penn Comments On the Pending Stagwell and MDCA Combination