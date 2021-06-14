 
Bank of America Opens First Financial Centers in Kentucky

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.06.2021   

Bank of America today announced it has opened its first financial centers in Kentucky. The opening of three centers in Lexington brings retail banking, lending and small business services to local clients, along with investing and personalized financial guidance from Merrill. In addition to these newly-opened centers, Bank of America has added 20 ATMs in the Lexington area over the last two years, bringing its total to 27 ATMs across the state. The company plans to add a fourth financial center in Lexington next year, and is considering additional centers as well.

“Bank of America has been serving clients in Kentucky for over 40 years through Merrill Lynch Wealth Management, lending to and supporting the growth of local businesses, and through active involvement in the communities we serve,” said Felicia Lewis, regional executive for expansion markets at Bank of America. “Our new financial centers enable us to deliver high-tech, high-touch service and a full range of capabilities that can help to further enhance the financial lives of our clients.”

Clients in Kentucky also have access to Bank of America’s digital capabilities, which were recently ranked #1 by J.D. Power. The bank’s digital leadership had also been recognized with more than 170 awards over the past three years, serving more than 52 million digital clients’ banking, lending and investing needs.

The company’s first financial centers in Lexington are located at Hamburg Place at 1808 Alysheba Way; North Park at 520 W New Circle Road; and The Summit at Fritz Farm at 4023 Finn Way. The new financial centers showcase the latest technology, private offices to assist clients one-on-one, and on-site specialists including financial solutions advisors, lending officers and small business bankers who work as one team to understand a client’s unique priorities and goals, and to provide personalized guidance.

Since 2016, Bank of America has invested nearly $1.5 million in greater Kentucky through grants to local nonprofits, employee matching gifts and scholarship programs. As part of its financial center openings in Lexington, employees have volunteered with local organizations, and the bank will make additional grants to God’s Pantry Food Bank and Habitat for Humanity Lexington.

“We are proud to expand our financial center network into Kentucky, creating destinations focused on building lifelong relationships and further delivering for local clients and communities,” said Aron Levine, president of Preferred and Consumer Banking & Investments at Bank of America. “This is the latest example of the ongoing expansion of our financial center and ATM network, designed to serve more clients in communities across the country.

Diskussion: Bank of America: 2019 steigt Gold auf 1.400 Dollar, Silber auf maximal 18 Dollar!
Disclaimer

