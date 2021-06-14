ICE Reports Record Total Futures and Options Open Interest of 85.8 Million Contracts

ICE Low Sulphur Gasoil, the global benchmark for refined products, open interest is up 22% year-over-year (“y/y”) across futures and options;

ICE TTF natural gas futures, which is at record open interest of 1.96 million contracts, up 21% y/y;

Interest Rate futures and options open interest is up 32% y/y. Open interest in Sterling and SONIA futures and options is up 54% y/y and by more than 200% y/y, respectively; Euribor open interest is up 7% y/y; and open interest in ICE Gilt futures and options, the highly liquid market benchmark for UK Government Bonds, is up 37% y/y;

Open interest across ICE’s global environmental complex is up 16% y/y at approximately 2.8 million contracts, reflecting the importance of ICE’s environmental markets to price climate risk. EUA futures and options open interest is up 22% y/y and the North American physical environmental complex is at record open interest of more than 1 million contracts; and

Open interest in Coffee and Cotton futures and options is up 6% and 16% respectively y/y.

