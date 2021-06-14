 
ICE Reports Record Total Futures and Options Open Interest of 85.8 Million Contracts

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology, and market infrastructure, today announced record open interest of 85.8 million contracts on June 10, 2021.

The record depth of liquidity across ICE’s markets is being driven by products including:

  • ICE Low Sulphur Gasoil, the global benchmark for refined products, open interest is up 22% year-over-year (“y/y”) across futures and options;
  • ICE TTF natural gas futures, which is at record open interest of 1.96 million contracts, up 21% y/y;
  • Interest Rate futures and options open interest is up 32% y/y. Open interest in Sterling and SONIA futures and options is up 54% y/y and by more than 200% y/y, respectively; Euribor open interest is up 7% y/y; and open interest in ICE Gilt futures and options, the highly liquid market benchmark for UK Government Bonds, is up 37% y/y;
  • Open interest across ICE’s global environmental complex is up 16% y/y at approximately 2.8 million contracts, reflecting the importance of ICE’s environmental markets to price climate risk. EUA futures and options open interest is up 22% y/y and the North American physical environmental complex is at record open interest of more than 1 million contracts; and
  • Open interest in Coffee and Cotton futures and options is up 6% and 16% respectively y/y.

ICE started by digitizing the energy markets to provide greater price transparency. Today, our global exchanges and clearing services connect participants across major asset classes. Built on a foundation of expertise, extensive and varied data sets and execution technology, our global network spans the financial system. We help market participants invest, hedge and raise capital with comprehensive market and reference data tools, supported by ICE’s trusted clearing risk frameworks.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds and operates digital networks to connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services across major asset classes that offer our customers access to mission-critical workflow tools that increase transparency and operational efficiencies. We operate exchanges, including the New York Stock Exchange, and clearing houses that help people invest, raise capital and manage risk across multiple asset classes. Our comprehensive fixed income data services and execution capabilities provide information, analytics and platforms that help our customers capitalize on opportunities and operate more efficiently. At ICE Mortgage Technology, we are transforming and digitizing the U.S. residential mortgage process, from consumer engagement through loan registration. Together, we transform, streamline and automate industries to connect our customers to opportunity.

Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates is located here. Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading “Key Information Documents (KIDS).”

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 -- Statements in this press release regarding ICE's business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ICE's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in ICE's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, as filed with the SEC on February 4, 2021.

ICE- CORP
Source: Intercontinental Exchange

