Abercrombie & Fitch Co. to Present at the Jefferies Virtual Consumer Conference

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) today announced that Fran Horowitz, Chief Executive Officer and Scott Lipesky, Chief Financial Officer will present at the Jefferies Virtual Consumer Conference on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at 11:30 AM ET.

A live, audio webcast of the fireside chat will be available to the general public on the Investors section of the Company’s website at http://corporate.abercrombie.com at approximately 11:30 AM ET on Tuesday, June 22, 2021. An online archive will be available for a period of 90 days following the presentation.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

A&F cautions that any forward-looking statements (as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) contained herein or made by management or spokespeople of A&F involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change based on various important factors, many of which may be beyond the Company’s control. Words such as “estimate,” “project,” “plan,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements. Except as may be required by applicable law, we assume no obligation to publicly update or revise our forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties related to the duration and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company and the factors disclosed in “ITEM 1A. RISK FACTORS” of A&F’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 30, 2021, in some cases have affected, and in the future could affect, the company’s financial performance and could cause actual results for fiscal 2021 and beyond to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any of the forward-looking statements included in this press release or otherwise made by management.

About Abercrombie & Fitch Co.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) is a leading, global specialty retailer of apparel and accessories for men, women and kids through five brands. Abercrombie & Fitch believes that every day should feel as exceptional as the start of the long weekend. Since 1892, the brand has been a specialty retailer of quality apparel, outerwear and fragrance - designed to inspire our global customers to feel confident, be comfortable and face their Fierce. The quintessential retail brand of the global teen consumer, Hollister Co. believes in liberating the spirit of an endless summer inside everyone. At Hollister, summer isn’t just a season, it’s a state of mind. Hollister creates carefree style designed to make all teens feel celebrated and comfortable in their own skin, so they can live in a summer mindset all year long, whatever the season. A global specialty retailer of quality, comfortable, made-to-play favorites, abercrombie kids sees the world through kids’ eyes, where play is life and every day is an opportunity to be anything and better everything. Hollister also carries an intimates brand, Gilly Hicks by Hollister, which offers intimates, loungewear and sleepwear. Its products are designed to invite everyone to embrace who they are underneath it all. Social Tourist is the creative vision of Hollister, the teen brand liberating the spirit of an endless summer, and social media personalities Dixie and Charli D’Amelio. The lifestyle brand creates trend forward apparel that allows teens to experiment with their style, while exploring the duality of who they are both on social media and in real life.

The brands share a commitment to offering products of enduring quality and exceptional comfort that allow consumers around the world to express their own individuality and style. The company operates approximately 730 stores under these brands across North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East, as well as the e-commerce sites www.abercrombie.com, abercrombiekids.com, www.hollisterco.com, www.gillyhicks.com, and www.socialtourist.com.

Investor Contact:   Media Contact:
     
Pamela Quintiliano   Mackenzie Gusweiler
Abercrombie & Fitch Co.   Abercrombie & Fitch Co.
(614) 283-6751   (614) 283-6192
Investor_Relations@anfcorp.com   Public_Relations@anfcorp.com

 





