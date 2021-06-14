Paratek Appoints Minnie Baylor-Henry to Company’s Board of Directors

“We’re delighted to welcome Minnie to Paratek’s Board of Directors,” said Michael Bigham, Chairman of the Board for Paratek. “She brings extensive expertise and unique perspectives from her work with top global businesses, government agencies and leading non-profit organizations that will be invaluable as we continue to pursue life cycle initiatives for NUZYRA and continue our commitment to supporting the fight against antimicrobial resistance.”

BOSTON, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRTK), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government and military use, today announced the appointment of Minnie Baylor-Henry, J.D., a recognized leader in the area of food and drug laws and regulations, to the company’s Board of Directors.

Ms. Baylor-Henry is president of B-Henry & Associates, a consulting firm focused on providing regulatory and compliance strategy services to life sciences companies. Prior to starting her own firm, Ms. Baylor-Henry held leadership roles with Johnson & Johnson (J&J) including most recently Worldwide Vice-President for Regulatory Affairs for J&J’s Medical Devices & Diagnostics business and was a National Director for Regulatory & Capital Markets Consulting at Deloitte & Touche. Prior to her first tenure at J&J, Ms. Baylor-Henry worked for the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA).

She previously served as the Board Chair for the Food and Drug Law Institute (FDLI). Additionally, she served as the President and Chair of the Board for the Drug Information Association (DIA), where she is currently serving as a Fellow. Ms. Baylor-Henry is a Trustee for Howard University, as well as the Chair of the Board of Visitors for Howard University’s College of Pharmacy. In addition, she is an Independent Director for scPharmaceuticals, Apyx Medical and PolarityTE, all publicly traded companies. She is also an Independent Director for Flame Biosciences, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. Ms. Baylor-Henry is a member of the Board of Directors for several not-for-profit companies, including The Partnership, Mass Eye & Ear Hospital, and Dress for Success Boston.