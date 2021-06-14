Outlook Therapeutics Announces Inclusion in the Russell 2000 Index

“We are very pleased to have been selected for inclusion in the Russell 2000 Index. Our placement in this widely used performance benchmark for small-cap companies reflects the hard work of the Outlook Therapeutics team and the value we have created over the past year. With our inclusion in the Russell 2000 we believe we are well-positioned to continue driving value with this increased market exposure,” said Lawrence A. Kenyon, President, CEO and CFO, Outlook Therapeutics.

ISELIN, N.J., June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: OTLK), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company working to develop the first FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab for use in retinal indications, today announced that as part of the annual reconstitution of the Russell stock indexes, Outlook Therapeutics has been selected to be added to the Russell 2000 Index effective June 25, 2021, after the close of the U.S. equity markets.

The Russell 2000 Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the US equity market. The Russell 2000 Index is a subset of the Russell 3000 Index representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of that index. It includes approximately 2,000 of the smallest securities based on a combination of their market cap and current index membership.

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $9 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell’s U.S. indexes which are part of FTSE Russell, a global index leader that provides innovative benchmarking, analytics and data solutions for investors worldwide.

