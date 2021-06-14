 
Certara Appoints Dr. Carol Gallagher as New Independent Board Member

Dr. Gallagher brings more than 30 years of drug development and commercial leadership experience to her new role

PRINCETON, N.J., June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Certara, a global leader in biosimulation, today announced the addition of Carol Gallagher, Pharm.D., to its board of directors. Dr. Gallagher is an experienced biopharmaceutical director and operator and serves as a venture partner at New Enterprise Associates (NEA), a global venture capital firm.

“We are thrilled to welcome Carol as a new independent director to the board. A proven entrepreneur and commercial leader, she brings invaluable perspective to our board as it guides Certara’s continued global expansion and the pursuit of its mission to accelerate drug development.” said Sheri McCoy, chairman of Certara’s board of directors.

Before joining NEA in 2014, Dr. Gallagher was a venture partner at Frazier Healthcare, a private equity and venture capital firm. From 2008 to 2011, she was CEO of Calistoga Pharmaceuticals, which developed the first-in-class therapeutic ZYDELIG for the treatment of certain cancers, now marketed by Gilead. Prior to that, Dr. Gallagher was CEO of Metastatix, and earlier in her career, she held commercial, drug development, and business development roles at large and small biopharmaceutical companies including Eli Lilly, Amgen, Pfizer, Agouron Pharmaceuticals, and IDEC Pharmaceuticals. She earned her Bachelor of Science and Doctor of Pharmacy degrees at the University of Kentucky College of Pharmacy.

“I have been impressed with the suite of solutions Certara provides to large and small biopharmaceutical companies,” noted Dr. Gallagher. “I am excited to join the board and work with the management team as they expand their footprint and provide novel software and services to advance drug development and deliver new medicines to patients.”

Dr. Gallagher currently serves on the boards of Turning Point Therapeutics (TPTX), Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA), Millendo Therapeutics (MLND), and Frazier Life Sciences Acquisition (FLACU), as well as private companies: Qpex Biopharma, Pionyr Immunotherapeutics, Recludix Pharma, T-Rex Bio, and ChromaCode.

About Certara

Certara accelerates medicines using biosimulation software and technology to transform traditional drug discovery and development. Its clients include more than 1,650 global biopharmaceutical companies, leading academic institutions, and key regulatory agencies across 61 countries.

