Selecta Biosciences to Participate at the LifeSci Partners Genetic Medicines Summit 2021

WATERTOWN, Mass., June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SELB), a biotechnology company leveraging its clinically validated ImmTOR platform to develop tolerogenic therapies that selectively mitigate unwanted immune responses, today announced that Selecta’s Chief Executive Officer, Carsten Brunn, Ph.D., will provide a corporate update at the LifeSci Partners Genetic Medicines Summit 2021 on Tuesday, June 22 at 9:30 a.m. ET.



To register in advance for the presentation, please click here. An archived webcast will also be accessible in the Investors & Media section of the company’s website at www.selectabio.com.