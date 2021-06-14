Golden Star Enterprises Ltd. Announces Completion of Second Multi-year Contract Extension Agreement. Wholly Owned Subsidiary, Enigmai, and Israeli-based Isracard Agree to Another Three Years of WFM Software Services

Isracard is one of Israel’s leading credit card companies. Owned by Bank Hapoalim, Isracard services over four million client cards, with over 100,000 businesses in Israel, accepting their cards, which include their own Isracard, as well as partnerships with American Express, MasterCard, and Visa. Isracard focuses on three elements with their offered cards:

CLAYMONT, DE, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Golden Star Enterprises Ltd., (OTCPink: GSPT ) is pleased to announce its second long-term service contract extension, between wholly-owned subsidiary, Enigmai, and Isracard, for a term of three years commencing January 1, 2021. This multi-year extension of our contract for the provision of our workforce management software again demonstrates the value the software continues to provide customers as a comprehensive, state-of-the-art management tool. The negotiation of this long-term contract extension was also spearheaded by Mrs. Eital Muskal, VP of Strategy and Business Development for Enigmai.

Financing

Issuing of credit cards

Clearing services

Isracard is the only company in Israel that provides both issuing and credit clearing services to all of Israel’s major credit card brands.

Mrs. Muskal commented, “I’m excited about the extension of our mutually beneficial relationship with Isracard. Extending our contract for a further three years is another acknowledgement of our team’s hard work and the quality software product Enigmai provides to our clients. Our WFM solution’s value to any business is quickly understood, a key factor in Isracard’s choice to extend our contract.”

Enigmai’s Workforce Management (WFM) software takes the stress out of managing employees’ scheduling. A complete WFM solution, clients have access to features that make it easy to coordinate all shifts and schedules from a single portal. Enigmai’s powerful platform offers dozens of useful functions allowing users to forecast the number of employees needed based on a Service Level Agreement (SLA) and past information, and scheduling includes filling a roster with the click of a button and offering access to employees that facilitates requests for days off and exchange shifts. Enigmai’s WFM is web-based, making it easy to manage from any internet-connected computer, with system updates occurring in real-time. The value provided by this all-in-one solution helps companies like Isracard streamline their operations, boosting their efficiency and effectiveness and saving money and time.