Titanium Corporation Announces Postponement of Annual and Special Meeting Date

CALGARY, Alberta, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Titanium Corporation Inc. (the “Company” or “Titanium”) (TSX-V: TIC) announces that the annual and special meeting of shareholders of Titanium scheduled to be held on Thursday, June 17, 2021 has been postponed to Monday, June 28, 2021. The meeting will continue to be a virtual only meeting via live audio webcast online at https://virtual-meetings.tsxtrust.com/1135 and will be held at 11:00 a.m. (Toronto time). The Board of Directors is in discussions with key shareholders on certain matters relevant to the meeting, including the election of directors.



In order to be valid and acted upon at the meeting, forms of proxy must be returned to the Company's transfer agent, not later than 48 hours (excluding Saturdays, Sundays and holidays) prior to the commencement of the meeting. Proxies previously submitted in connection with the meeting scheduled for June 17, 2021 will be voted in accordance with their instructions unless revoked and the control numbers on the proxies continue to be valid. If shareholders wish to revoke their original proxies, they must follow the procedures set out in the Canada Business Corporations Act by depositing an instrument in writing at the registered office of the Company at any time up to and including the last business day preceding the day of the meeting, being Friday, June 25, 2021, or in any other manner permitted therein or by law. Further, registered shareholders who attend the meeting have the right to vote online directly at the meeting and if they do so, their proxies will be automatically revoked. Beneficial shareholders may revoke their original proxy or voting instructions given to an intermediary by notifying such intermediary in accordance with the intermediaries' instructions.

The record date for shareholders to receive notice and be entitled to vote at the meeting will continue to be May 3, 2021.

Titanium does not intend to disclose developments with respect to the ongoing discussions with key shareholders unless and until the Board of Directors has approved a definitive course of action or otherwise deems disclosure of developments is appropriate or otherwise required by law.

