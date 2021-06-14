Jounce Therapeutics to Participate in Fireside Chat at the Raymond James Human Health Innovation Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: JNCE), a clinical-stage company focused on the discovery and development of novel cancer immunotherapies and predictive biomarkers, today announced that Richard Murray, Ph.D., chief executive officer and president will participate in a fireside chat at the Raymond James Human Health Innovation Conference, taking place virtually on Monday, June 21, 2021 at 12:40 p.m. ET.



A webcast of the fireside chat will be available by visiting “Events and Presentations” in the Investors and Media section of Jounce’s website at www.jouncetx.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived for 30 days following the presentation.