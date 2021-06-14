PDS Biotechnology Announces Oncology Research and Development Day

The research and development day is scheduled to begin at 8:00 am ET on Wednesday, June 16th, 2021. Participants should dial 877-407-3088 (United States) or 201-389-0927 (International) and mention PDS Biotechnology.

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDS Biotechnology Corporation (Nasdaq: PDSB), a clinical-stage cancer immunotherapy company developing novel cancer therapies based on the Company’s proprietary Versamune T-cell activating technology, today announced it will host an Oncology R&D Day for analysts, investors, and the scientific community on Wednesday, June 16 th .

PDS Biotech’s Oncology R&D Day will focus on the Company’s advancements in its ongoing preclinical and clinical work and will feature presentations from:

Dr. Frank Bedu-Addo, President and CEO, PDS Biotech

Dr. Lauren V. Wood, Chief Medical Officer, PDS Biotech

Dr. Jeffrey Schlom, Chief of the Laboratory of Tumor Immunology and Biology, Center for Cancer Research, National Cancer Institute, National Institute of Health

Dr. Julius Strauss, Principal Investigator, Laboratory of Tumor Immunology and Biology, Center for Cancer Research, National Cancer Institute, National Institute of Health

Dr. Caroline Jochems, Staff Scientist, Laboratory of Tumor Immunology and Biology, Center for Cancer Research, National Cancer Institute, National Institute of Health



A copy of the presentations will be available on June 17th on the scientific presentations and publications page of PDS Biotech's website. Registration for PDS Biotech’s Oncology R&D Day is now open and a live webcast of the event will be available online in the investor relations section of the company's website at https://pdsbiotech.com/investors/news-center/events . A replay will be available on the company website for approximately 90 days following the webcast.

About PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotech is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company with a growing pipeline of cancer immunotherapies based on the Company’s proprietary Versamune T-cell activating technology platform. Versamune effectively delivers disease-specific antigens for in vivo uptake and processing, while also activating the critical type 1 interferon immunological pathway, resulting in production of potent disease-specific killer T-cells as well as neutralizing antibodies. PDS Biotech has engineered multiple therapies, based on combinations of Versamune and disease-specific antigens, designed to train the immune system to better recognize disease cells and effectively attack and destroy them. To learn more, please visit www.pdsbiotech.com or follow us on Twitter at @PDSBiotech.

