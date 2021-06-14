 
TELUS announces Sustainability-Linked Bond Framework, the first of its kind in Canada

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.06.2021   

Framework demonstrates our commitment to environmental sustainability by linking financing to achieving operational net carbon neutrality by 2030

Science-based GHG emissions reduction targets approved by Science Based Targets initiative, further demonstrating our global sustainability leadership and support for the world’s fight against climate change

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TELUS today released our Sustainability-Linked Bond Framework (“Framework”) that aligns our financing strategy with our ambitious goal of achieving operational net carbon neutrality across all of our global operations by 2030.

“Our team’s passion to progress our sustainability goals, enabled by our leading governance practices and globally admired culture, is foundational to our leadership in social capitalism,” said Darren Entwistle, President and CEO. “In this regard, today's announcement of the first Sustainability-Linked Bond Framework in Canada is an exemplification of our longstanding belief in the synergistic relationship between doing well in business and doing good in the communities where we operate. It is also a clear reflection of our team’s deep dedication to reducing our carbon footprint and minimizing our impact on the planet, while also creating meaningful value for our fellow citizens. Indeed, our greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets are approved by the Science Based Targets initiative, further demonstrating our global sustainability leadership and determination to support the world’s fight against climate change. Thanks to the unparalleled efforts of our team and our track record of surpassing our goals in reducing our energy use and greenhouse gas emissions, we have set new ambitious environmental and sustainability targets as we strive to improve the environmental, social, economic and health outcomes of citizens in communities we serve on a global basis.”

The Framework, developed in accordance with the International Capital Market Association’s Sustainability-Linked Bond Principles 2020 (“SLBP”), outlines the process that TELUS intends to follow when issuing new sustainability-linked bonds. Sustainalytics, a leading independent ESG research, ratings and analytics firm, has reviewed the Framework and is of the opinion that it aligns with the SLBP.

Under this Framework, TELUS is reinforcing its previously announced commitment to reducing absolute Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas (“GHG”) emissions by 46 per cent by 2030 from a base year of 2019. Should TELUS fail to achieve this target, TELUS will voluntarily offer a premium payment amount or step-up margin amount, as applicable, with further details to be specified in any relevant bond documentation.

