ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 14.06.2021, 14:00 | 8 | 0 |
ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.
|Date
|Total repurchased shares
|Weighted average price
|Total repurchased value
|7-Jun-21
|55,995
|558.09
|31,250,053.57
|8-Jun-21
|55,634
|561.70
|31,249,645.62
|9-Jun-21
|55,769
|560.34
|31,249,713.00
|10-Jun-21
|54,987
|568.32
|31,250,316.32
|11-Jun-21
|54,522
|573.16
|31,249,856.78
ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 22 January 2020, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback
This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).
|Media Relations Contacts
|Investor Relations Contacts
|Monique Mols, phone +31 6 528 444 18
|Skip Miller, phone +1 480 235 0934
|Marcel Kemp, phone +31 40 268 6494
|Peter Cheang, phone +886 3 659 6771
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0