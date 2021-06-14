 
ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value
7-Jun-21 55,995 558.09 31,250,053.57
8-Jun-21 55,634 561.70 31,249,645.62
9-Jun-21 55,769 560.34 31,249,713.00
10-Jun-21 54,987 568.32 31,250,316.32
11-Jun-21 54,522 573.16 31,249,856.78

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 22 January 2020, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

Media Relations Contacts Investor Relations Contacts
Monique Mols, phone +31 6 528 444 18 Skip Miller, phone +1 480 235 0934
  Marcel Kemp, phone +31 40 268 6494
  Peter Cheang, phone +886 3 659 6771




