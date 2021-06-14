 
Ipsidy Rebrands as authID.ai Announces New Executive Leadership

authID.ai: Recognise Your Customer

  • Highly successful management team with deep industry experience assumes executive leadership
  • New authID.ai company name and brand to best express our mission and strategic direction
  • Enhancement of the authID.ai biometric authentication platform with additional artificial intelligence
  • Strengthened and expanded Board of Directors
  • New headquarters and opening of an AI Center of Excellence in Denver, CO

Denver, CO, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- authID.ai (www.authid.ai) (formerly Ipsidy) [OTCQB:IDTYD], a leading provider of secure, mobile, biometric identity verification solutions delivered by an easy to integrate Identity as a Service (IDaaS) platform, today announced a series of significant strategic updates that will build on and augment the successes realized over the last year.

  • New Executive Leadership

During the last 12 months, we have made strategic investments in our product, our channel partners, and our delivery model, all of which combined to establish our Company as a substantive player in identity authentication.” said Chairman Phillip Kumnick. “In preparation for the next stage of significant growth and opportunity, authID.ai is pleased to announce Tom Thimot as CEO, and Tripp Smith as President and CTO. Tom and Tripp will take the management reins from Philip Broenniman and me, allowing us both to focus on our roles on the Board of Directors”.

Tom Thimot joins authID.ai (“authID” or the “Company”) with a track record of spearheading significant growth at market-leading technology companies in the private and public realms. Tom brings decades of leadership experience working with technology organizations that have defined or redefined markets in the cloud computing industry with data analytics, machine learning, and micro service architectures. In his previous role as the CEO of fintech Socure, Tom led a strategic transformation that resulted in Socure becoming the unquestioned leader in Day Zero identity verification, with a unicorn valuation.

Tripp Smith has spent a career as a thought leader in data analytics, centered around technology vision, strategy, and product development working with hyper scale technology companies, including Facebook, Apple, and Uber. Previously Chief Technology Officer at Clarity Insights (now Accenture AI), where he worked with then CEO Tom Thimot, Tripp now brings his significant industry expertise to authID along with the vision and energy to propel the Company’s next phase of growth.

