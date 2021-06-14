RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. RevoluPAY And U.S Bank PNC Initiate Relationship

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. (TSX-V: REVO ) , (Frankfurt: IJA2 ) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that on the 11 th of June 2021, it received notification from (NYSE: PNC ) PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (Hereinafter "PNC.") concerning the continuation of the commercial relationship with RevoluPAY EP S.L. subsequent to the regulatory approved PNC acquisition of BBVA USA. The Company further provides a corporate update.

PNC is one of the largest banks in the United States by assets. It is the 4th largest bank by the number of branches, surpassing Suntrust (Truist) Bank since the BBVA USA acquisition. In addition, it is 6th largest by deposits and 4th largest in number of ATM.s. On June 1st, 2021, its merger with BBVA USA closed, and it became the 7th largest U.S bank by assets. PNC Bank offers consumer and business banking services via 2,945 branches in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Indiana, Illinois, Kansas, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, West Virginia, & Wisconsin.

Company CEO Steve Marshall commented: "We are excited about our future relationship with our new partners PNC. Our U.S subsidiary RevoluGROUP U.S.A. Inc. has been preparing to take full advantage of this synergy since news broke concerning the possible acquisition of our partner BBVA USA late last year. While business begins immediately with PNC, we further expect that the eventual regulatory approval of our pending U.S financial license should greatly enhance this partnership, both fomenting and cultivating our relationship with PNC towards broader horizons. In the meantime, RevoluPAY is adapting the BBVA USA legacy-linked financial systems to the now amplified PNC U.S coverage that this contractual partnership has provided. RevoluPAY services are unaffected throughout this technical transition. I want to remind shareholders that all other agreements with BBVA worldwide remain active and are unaffected by the disposition of their U.S subsidiary BBVA USA. In my view, we have gained a huge U.S partner while maintaining international exposure through BBVA. "