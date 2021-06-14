iCAD’s ProFound AI for Digital Breast Tomosynthesis Version 3.0 Receives CE Mark Approval

Compared to previous software versions, the latest generation of ProFound AI offers up to a 10% improvement in specificity performance while maintaining an industry-leading high sensitivity level, and approximately 40% faster processing on the new PowerLook platform.1

“This CE Mark certification is another momentous achievement that positions iCAD in the vanguard of cancer detection and illustrates the Company’s commitment to offering leading-edge solutions that continue to be unmatched by other technologies,” said Michael Klein, Chairman and CEO of iCAD. “This regulatory milestone will provide the opportunity for our recently installed customers to upgrade to the latest version of the technology, while also expanding the potential to bring this solution to more markets – and thus more women – worldwide. This is not only consistent with our goal of establishing recurring revenue streams and predictable high margin revenues, it also stands to have a truly positive impact on patient care.”

The third generation of ProFound AI for DBT offers clinicians the ability to interpret the vast amount of data in DBT cases with greater precision and efficiency. A recent study involving ProFound AI Version 2.0 presented at two major breast imaging conferences earlier this year found that when radiologists factored in breast density and age, ProFound AI helped radiologists identify up to 58.6 percent of normal cases, with no false negatives.2 ProFound AI Version 3.0 offers additional specificity and performance improvements over previous versions of the software, which stands to further improve these study results, and may also contribute to a reduction in the rate of false positives, without compromising cancer detection.