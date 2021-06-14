Cue Biopharma to Present at the Upcoming JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cue
Biopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: CUE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engineering a novel class of injectable biologics designed to selectively engage and modulate targeted T cells directly
within the patient’s body, announced today that it will take part in a fireside chat at the JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference being held June 16-17, 2021.
During the fireside chat, Cue Biopharma will provide an update highlighting the ongoing Phase 1a/1b monotherapy dose escalation clinical trial of CUE-101, as second-line treatment for patients with HPV+ recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer. The discussion will include details pertaining to cohort 6 of the dose escalation Part A and the recently announced initiation of the patient expansion Part B at the recommended Phase 2 dose (RP2D) of 4 mg/kg. The Phase 1B portion of the trial is expected to enroll up to 20 patients. The encouraging early data for CUE-101, demonstrating six confirmed stable disease and one confirmed partial response as a monotherapy in the dose escalation Part A of the Phase 1 trial, underscores the clinical potential of CUE-101 and by implication, the entire IL-2-based CUE-100 series. Management will also provide an update on the Company’s additional platform developments and pipeline progress, including CUE-102, targeting the Wilms’ tumor 1 (WT1) antigen, as well as CUE-401, the lead autoimmune drug product candidate from the CUE-400 series.
Presentation Details:
JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference
|Date and Time:
|Wednesday, June 16, 2021 10:00 a.m. – 10:25 a.m. EDT
|Webcast link:
|https://wsw.com/webcast/jmp49/cue/1535300
A live and archived webcast of the presentation will be available on the Events page in the Investors and Media section of the Company’s website at www.cuebiopharma.com. The webcast will be archived for 30 days.
About Cue Biopharma
Cue Biopharma, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is engineering a novel class of injectable biologics to selectively engage and modulate targeted T cells directly within the patient’s body to transform the treatment of cancer, infectious disease and autoimmune disease. The company’s proprietary Immuno-STAT (Selective Targeting and Alteration of T cells) platform, is designed to harness the body’s intrinsic immune system without the need for ex vivo manipulation.
