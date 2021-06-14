Cue Biopharma to Present at the Upcoming JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cue Biopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: CUE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engineering a novel class of injectable biologics designed to selectively engage and modulate targeted T cells directly within the patient’s body, announced today that it will take part in a fireside chat at the JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference being held June 16-17, 2021.



During the fireside chat, Cue Biopharma will provide an update highlighting the ongoing Phase 1a/1b monotherapy dose escalation clinical trial of CUE-101, as second-line treatment for patients with HPV+ recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer. The discussion will include details pertaining to cohort 6 of the dose escalation Part A and the recently announced initiation of the patient expansion Part B at the recommended Phase 2 dose (RP2D) of 4 mg/kg. The Phase 1B portion of the trial is expected to enroll up to 20 patients. The encouraging early data for CUE-101, demonstrating six confirmed stable disease and one confirmed partial response as a monotherapy in the dose escalation Part A of the Phase 1 trial, underscores the clinical potential of CUE-101 and by implication, the entire IL-2-based CUE-100 series. Management will also provide an update on the Company’s additional platform developments and pipeline progress, including CUE-102, targeting the Wilms’ tumor 1 (WT1) antigen, as well as CUE-401, the lead autoimmune drug product candidate from the CUE-400 series.