Better Choice Company Announces Extension of Key Asian Distribution Relationships, With More Than $100 Million of Aggregate Minimum Purchases Through 2025

Better Choice Continues Its Rapid Expansion of the Halo Brand in Asia

NEW YORK, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Better Choice Company (OTCQX: BTTR) (“Better Choice”) (the “Company”), an animal health and wellness company, announced that it has agreed to aggregate minimum purchases with its key Asian distribution partners totaling more than $100 million in sales from Jan 1, 2021 – December 31, 2025. This represents both an acceleration of sales growth in key markets and an extension of contract term for certain distributors relative to previously disclosed figures.



Better Choice has built several strong distribution partnerships over the last few years in China, Korea and Japan that focus on selling its extremely popular Halo Brand and has recently looked to expand its reach in other international markets. Halo’s commitment to delivering real whole meat, certified proteins and no antibiotics has resonated strongly with Asian pet parents that desire an easier to digest food for their pets with quality ingredients from a brand they trust. By delivering on this value proposition, Halo was able to achieve 95% growth in Asian sales in 2020, with sales in China representing 48% of total Asian sales.