LAS VEGAS, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – ISW Holdings, Inc. (OTC: ISWH) (“ISW Holdings” or the “Company”), a global brand management holdings company with commercial operations in Telehealth and Renewable Energy Cryptocurrency Mining, is pleased to provide its current and prospective shareholders with an update on the status of its convertible debt resolution process, mining operations and upcoming audit results.

Convertible Debt: In early April 2021, the Company announced that it had signed an agreement with GPL Ventures (“GPL”) to eliminate over $2.4 million in convertible promissory notes. That agreement covered all convertible debt held by GPL and represented more than 92% of the Company’s outstanding convertible debt obligations. Now, the Company further announces that the settlement agreement, and all of its stipulations, has been satisfied, with its payment wired to GPL. All related notes have been stamped “paid.”

Mining: The Company has begun mining. Management expects to catch up to the larger objectives laid out for mining progress and results in 2021, with its projects in Pennsylvania and Georgia getting up and running at reputable hash rates, which should drive strong topline growth for ISW Holdings this year. The Company continues to target a carbon-neutral mining paradigm.

Audit, SEC, and Uplist: The Company plans to complete an audit of its 2020 performance over the near term. Once that is complete, management will file Form 10 with the U. S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Management believes the filing of Form 10, and filing future events with the SEC, will help strengthen the case for further uplisting of shares following its establishment on the OTCQB tier.

“We continue to work hard every day to drive shareholder value through a combination of growth and transparency,” commented Alonzo Pierce, President and Chairman of ISW Holdings. “We are eliminating structural financial risk and ramping tangible growth, all while taking active steps to open up access to our shares to a widening audience. Looking ahead, we have a number of exciting steps in front of us that stand to directly expand our operational potential. It’s going to be an exciting second half of the year.”

