 
checkAd

Vir Biotechnology Announces Multiple Abstracts Highlighting New Hepatitis B Data Accepted for Oral and Poster Presentations at EASL 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.06.2021, 14:00  |  16   |   |   

– Company to host conference call and webcast on Friday, June 25, 2021 at 11:00 AM ET –

SAN FRANCISCO, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIR) today announced that four abstracts highlighting data from its hepatitis B clinical program have been accepted for two oral and two poster presentations at the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL) Digital International Liver Congress taking place virtually from June 23-26, 2021.

Vir will hold a conference call and webcast on Friday, June 25, 2021, at 11:00 AM ET, to discuss the new data presented at EASL. Vir management will be joined by Prof. Man-Fung Yuen, D.Sc., M.D., Ph.D., Chair Professor and Chief of Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Deputy Head of Department of Medicine, Li Shu Fan Medical Foundation Professor in Medicine, The University of Hong Kong.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed under Events & Presentations in the Investors section of the Vir website at www.vir.bio and will be archived there following the presentation for 30 days.

The Company has used, and intends to continue to use, the Investors page of its website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor the Company’s Investors website, in addition to following the Company’s press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission filings, public conference calls, presentations and webcasts.

Presentation details are as follows:

Oral Presentations:

  • Title: A phase 1 study evaluating the neutralizing, vaccinal monoclonal antibody VIR-3434 in participants with chronic hepatitis B virus infection (Abstract #211)
    Session: Hepatitis B: Novel Therapeutic Approaches (Viral Hepatitis)
    Date: Friday, June 25, 2021
    Time: 14:00-14:15 CET (8:00-8:15 am ET)
    Presenter: Kosh Agarwal, M.D., Consultant Hepatologist and Transplant Physician at the Institute of Liver Studies, Kings College Hospital, London, United Kingdom
  • Title: Safety and antiviral activity of VIR-2218, an X-targeting RNAi therapeutic, in participants with chronic hepatitis B infection: week 48 follow-up results (Abstract #44)
    Session: Hepatitis B: Novel Therapeutic Approaches (Viral Hepatitis)
    Date: Friday, June 25, 2021
    Time: 14:30-14:45 CET (8:30-8:45 am ET)
    Presenter: Prof. Edward Gane, M.D., Professor of Medicine at the University of Auckland, New Zealand and Chief Hepatologist, Transplant Physician and Deputy Director of the New Zealand Liver Transplant Unit

Poster Presentations:

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Vir Biotechnology Announces Multiple Abstracts Highlighting New Hepatitis B Data Accepted for Oral and Poster Presentations at EASL 2021 – Company to host conference call and webcast on Friday, June 25, 2021 at 11:00 AM ET –SAN FRANCISCO, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIR) today announced that four abstracts highlighting data from its hepatitis B …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Clariant completes its divestment program by reaching agreement to divest its Pigments business
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Philips issues recall notification* to mitigate potential health risks related to the sound ...
Finning hosts investor day and provides growth outlook
Number of Shares and Voting Rights of Innate Pharma as of June 1, 2021
Endeavour Announces Admission to Trading on the London Stock Exchange
RAPT Therapeutics to Report Top Line Data from Phase 1b Trial of RPT193 in Atopic Dermatitis
Sbanken ASA – Final day of Offer Period under the best and final recommended voluntary offer by ...
bp, Aker and Statkraft join forces for offshore wind in the Norwegian North Sea
Titel
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
Ozop Energy OZSC Executes Letter of Intent with Real Estate Investment Fund
Results From Sequana Medical’s RED DESERT alfapump DSR Study Selected for Presentation at the ...
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
TaskUs, Inc. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Riot Blockchain Announces May Production and Operations Updates (1) 
Blockbuster Mayweather vs Paul Boxing Match Provided Global Exposure for TAAT, Driving New ...
Genius Brands Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Titel
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
UPS to Hire 200 in Toledo Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board