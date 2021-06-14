Vir Biotechnology Announces Multiple Abstracts Highlighting New Hepatitis B Data Accepted for Oral and Poster Presentations at EASL 2021

– Company to host conference call and webcast on Friday, June 25, 2021 at 11:00 AM ET –

SAN FRANCISCO, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIR) today announced that four abstracts highlighting data from its hepatitis B clinical program have been accepted for two oral and two poster presentations at the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL) Digital International Liver Congress taking place virtually from June 23-26, 2021.



Vir will hold a conference call and webcast on Friday, June 25, 2021, at 11:00 AM ET, to discuss the new data presented at EASL. Vir management will be joined by Prof. Man-Fung Yuen, D.Sc., M.D., Ph.D., Chair Professor and Chief of Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Deputy Head of Department of Medicine, Li Shu Fan Medical Foundation Professor in Medicine, The University of Hong Kong.