Vir Biotechnology Announces Multiple Abstracts Highlighting New Hepatitis B Data Accepted for Oral and Poster Presentations at EASL 2021
– Company to host conference call and webcast on Friday, June 25, 2021 at 11:00 AM ET –
SAN FRANCISCO, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIR) today announced that four abstracts highlighting data from its hepatitis B clinical program have been accepted
for two oral and two poster presentations at the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL) Digital International Liver Congress taking place virtually from June 23-26, 2021.
Vir will hold a conference call and webcast on Friday, June 25, 2021, at 11:00 AM ET, to discuss the new data presented at EASL. Vir management will be joined by Prof. Man-Fung Yuen, D.Sc., M.D., Ph.D., Chair Professor and Chief of Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Deputy Head of Department of Medicine, Li Shu Fan Medical Foundation Professor in Medicine, The University of Hong Kong.
Presentation details are as follows:
Oral Presentations:
-
Title: A phase 1 study evaluating the neutralizing, vaccinal monoclonal antibody VIR-3434 in participants with chronic hepatitis B virus infection (Abstract #211)
Session: Hepatitis B: Novel Therapeutic Approaches (Viral Hepatitis)
Date: Friday, June 25, 2021
Time: 14:00-14:15 CET (8:00-8:15 am ET)
Presenter: Kosh Agarwal, M.D., Consultant Hepatologist and Transplant Physician at the Institute of Liver Studies, Kings College Hospital, London, United Kingdom
-
Title: Safety and antiviral activity of VIR-2218, an X-targeting RNAi therapeutic, in participants with chronic hepatitis B infection: week 48 follow-up results (Abstract
#44)
Session: Hepatitis B: Novel Therapeutic Approaches (Viral Hepatitis)
Date: Friday, June 25, 2021
Time: 14:30-14:45 CET (8:30-8:45 am ET)
Presenter: Prof. Edward Gane, M.D., Professor of Medicine at the University of Auckland, New Zealand and Chief Hepatologist, Transplant Physician and Deputy Director of the New Zealand Liver Transplant Unit
Poster Presentations:
