Clever Leaves to Join Russell Microcap Index in June 2021

Membership in the Russell Microcap Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

NEW YORK, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: CLVR) (“Clever Leaves” or the “Company”), a multinational operator, or MNO, and licensed producer of pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoids, announced that it is set to join the Russell Microcap Index, effective at market open in the United States on June 28, 2021, upon the conclusion of the Russell indexes’ annual reconstitution. The decision was first disclosed in a preliminary list of additions published by the FTSE Russell on June 4, 2021.

“Joining the Russell Microcap Index marks an important milestone for Clever Leaves as we receive recognition from one of the most prominent index providers followed by investment managers across the globe,” said Kyle Detwiler, CEO of Clever Leaves. “Inclusion in the index will strengthen our existing foundation of institutional ownership, benefitting our shareholders with improvements in liquidity and visibility. We look forward to making further progress on our strategic objectives to create additional value for our shareholders in the months ahead.”

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $10.6 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell’s US indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

About Clever Leaves Holdings Inc.

Clever Leaves is a multinational cannabis company with an emphasis on ecologically sustainable, large-scale cultivation and pharmaceutical-grade processing as the cornerstones of its global cannabis business. With operations and investments in the United States, Canada, Colombia, Germany and Portugal, Clever Leaves has created an effective distribution network and global footprint, with a foundation built upon capital efficiency and rapid growth. Clever Leaves aims to be one of the industry’s leading global cannabis companies recognized for its principles, people, and performance while fostering a healthier global community. Clever Leaves has received multiple international certifications that have enabled it to increase its export and sales capacity from its Colombian operations, including European Union Good Manufacturing Practices (EU GMP) Certification, a Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) Certification by Colombia National Food and Drug Surveillance Institute - Invima, and Good Agricultural and Collecting Practices (GACP) Certification. Clever Leaves was granted a license in Portugal from Infarmed – the Portuguese health authority – which allows Clever Leaves to cultivate, import and export dry flower for medicinal and research purposes. In addition, the Portuguese operation was granted certification of compliance with GACP and IMC-GAP.