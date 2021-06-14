Cidara Therapeutics to Participate in the Raymond James Human Health Innovation Conference

SAN DIEGO, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDTX), a biotechnology company developing long-acting therapeutics designed to transform the standard of care for patients facing serious fungal or viral infections, today announced that Jeffrey Stein, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, and James Levine, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in investor meetings at the Raymond James Human Health Innovation Conference, being held virtually June 21-23, 2021.



About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara is developing long-acting therapeutics designed to transform the standard of care for patients facing serious fungal or viral infections. The Company’s portfolio is comprised of its lead antifungal candidate, rezafungin, in addition to AVCs for the prevention and treatment of influenza and other viral diseases from Cidara’s proprietary Cloudbreak antiviral platform. Cidara is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, please visit www.cidara.com.

