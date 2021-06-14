 
checkAd

Aligos Therapeutics Announces Pipeline Update and Upcoming Presentations at the European Association for the Study of the Liver’s Digital International Liver Congress 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.06.2021, 14:00  |  45   |   |   

-Five scientific posters to be presented at upcoming EASL ILC meeting
- All 4 Aligos CHB development candidates continue to advance – STOPS molecule and CAM drug candidates are currently being evaluated in CHB subjects - ASO and siRNA drug candidates are on track to enter clinical development in H2 2021 and H1 2022, respectively
-Antiviral activity data from at least one cohort of CHB patients for ALG-010133 and ALG-000184 expected to be presented in H2 2021

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALGS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases, today announced that the company will present five abstracts highlighting data from the company’s chronic hepatitis B (CHB) therapeutic programs. The presentations will take place at the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL) Digital International Liver Congress 2021 (ILC 2021), which is being held virtually on June 23-26, 2021. Important information for these posters can be found below.   

Additionally, the company today announced a CHB portfolio update to highlight the progress made with the four development programs. Aligos reported that both its capsid assembly modulator (CAM) drug candidate and the S-antigen Transport-inhibiting Oligonucleotide Polymers (STOPS) molecule drug candidate have now completed Phase 1a studies in healthy volunteers and are currently being evaluated in CHB patients in Phase 1b studies. We expect to present preliminary data from these Phase 1b studies in H2 2021. Once Phase 1b studies are completed, we plan to advance these drug candidates into Phase 2 studies in H2 2022 to identify combination regimens that could potentially result in enhanced rates of functional cure. Following closely behind the STOPS and CAM programs, Aligos’ antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) and small interfering RNA (siRNA) drug candidates continue to advance through nonclinical development and are on track to start Phase 1 trials in H2 2021, and H1 2022, respectively.  For additional details, see the Chronic Hepatitis B Portfolio Summary below.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Aligos Therapeutics Announces Pipeline Update and Upcoming Presentations at the European Association for the Study of the Liver’s Digital International Liver Congress 2021 -Five scientific posters to be presented at upcoming EASL ILC meeting- All 4 Aligos CHB development candidates continue to advance – STOPS molecule and CAM drug candidates are currently being evaluated in CHB subjects - ASO and siRNA drug candidates …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Clariant completes its divestment program by reaching agreement to divest its Pigments business
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Philips issues recall notification* to mitigate potential health risks related to the sound ...
Finning hosts investor day and provides growth outlook
Number of Shares and Voting Rights of Innate Pharma as of June 1, 2021
Endeavour Announces Admission to Trading on the London Stock Exchange
RAPT Therapeutics to Report Top Line Data from Phase 1b Trial of RPT193 in Atopic Dermatitis
Sbanken ASA – Final day of Offer Period under the best and final recommended voluntary offer by ...
bp, Aker and Statkraft join forces for offshore wind in the Norwegian North Sea
Titel
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
Ozop Energy OZSC Executes Letter of Intent with Real Estate Investment Fund
Results From Sequana Medical’s RED DESERT alfapump DSR Study Selected for Presentation at the ...
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
TaskUs, Inc. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Riot Blockchain Announces May Production and Operations Updates (1) 
Blockbuster Mayweather vs Paul Boxing Match Provided Global Exposure for TAAT, Driving New ...
Genius Brands Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Titel
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
UPS to Hire 200 in Toledo Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board