Aligos Therapeutics Announces Pipeline Update and Upcoming Presentations at the European Association for the Study of the Liver’s Digital International Liver Congress 2021

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALGS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases, today announced that the company will present five abstracts highlighting data from the company’s chronic hepatitis B (CHB) therapeutic programs. The presentations will take place at the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL) Digital International Liver Congress 2021 (ILC 2021), which is being held virtually on June 23-26, 2021. Important information for these posters can be found below.

Additionally, the company today announced a CHB portfolio update to highlight the progress made with the four development programs. Aligos reported that both its capsid assembly modulator (CAM) drug candidate and the S-antigen Transport-inhibiting Oligonucleotide Polymers (STOPS) molecule drug candidate have now completed Phase 1a studies in healthy volunteers and are currently being evaluated in CHB patients in Phase 1b studies. We expect to present preliminary data from these Phase 1b studies in H2 2021. Once Phase 1b studies are completed, we plan to advance these drug candidates into Phase 2 studies in H2 2022 to identify combination regimens that could potentially result in enhanced rates of functional cure. Following closely behind the STOPS and CAM programs, Aligos’ antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) and small interfering RNA (siRNA) drug candidates continue to advance through nonclinical development and are on track to start Phase 1 trials in H2 2021, and H1 2022, respectively. For additional details, see the Chronic Hepatitis B Portfolio Summary below.