C4 Therapeutics Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial Evaluating CFT7455, An Orally Bioavailable MonoDAC for Hematologic Malignancies

– CFT7455 is Company’s First Program to Advance to Clinic –

WATERTOWN, Mass., June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (C4T) (Nasdaq: CCCC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering a new class of small-molecule medicines that selectively destroy disease-causing proteins through degradation, today announced that the first patient has been dosed in the Company’s clinical trial of CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC targeting IKZF1/3 for the treatment of multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin’s lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.



“Initiating enrollment in the CFT4755 Phase 1/2 trial is a significant milestone in the clinical development of this innovative treatment for hematologic malignancies and reflects C4T’s focus on advancing programs in our portfolio that have the potential to improve outcomes for patients with cancer,” said Andrew Hirsch, chief executive officer of C4 Therapeutics. “We are excited to learn more about the safety and efficacy of CFT7455 in the current clinical trial and expect to share data from this study in 2022.”