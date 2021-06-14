Monument Commences Exploration at the Murchison Gold Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monument Mining Limited (TSX-V: MMY and FSE: D7Q1) “Monument” or the “Company” is pleased to announce the commencement of an extensive exploration program including a planned 15,000 metres of aircore (“AC”) drilling. This program is designed to test beneath cover for potential mineralization that is expected to lead to the discovery of shallow stand alone or satellite gold deposits to supplement the current resource base at the 100% owned Burnakura and Gabanintha gold projects (together “Murchison Gold Project” or “Murchison”).



The CEO and President Cathy Zhai commented: “In pursuing the goal of establishing the Murchison Gold Project as a cornerstone project from which to springboard Monument toward becoming a larger scale gold producer, the Company considers the discovery of new gold resources to be a priority. With all other avenues to build up gold inventory that are open and being examined from time to time, exploration at Murchison is considered the most effective and efficient way to immediately allocate our resources.”