Bionano Genomics Appoints Richard Shippy, Former Affymetrix, Illumina and Cradle Executive, as its Chief Business Officer

SAN DIEGO, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO) announced today that Richard Shippy has joined the company as its Chief Business Officer. Richard was one of the transformational leaders at Affymetrix who brought microarrays into the clinic and paved the way for the first FDA-cleared application of microarrays in cytogenetics with the CytoScan HD Array developed by Affymetrix. For Bionano, he will be responsible for leading product strategy, broadening its business into new markets and strategic expansion of its product and technology portfolios.

“We are thrilled to welcome Rich to Bionano. He adds a highly complementary skillset to our team as we put in place key pieces intended to accelerate widespread global adoption of optical genome mapping (OGM) with our Saphryr system,” commented Erik Holmlin, PhD, CEO of Bionano Genomics. “Rich knows the biological and clinical significance of structural variations (SVs) and has built his career around bringing the best possible technology for detecting SVs for all sorts of applications to market. We believe his experience at Affymetrix and Illumina has given him the background needed to help Bionano transform the cytogenetics market with OGM, and his experience as a co-founder of Cradle genomics has given him the entrepreneurial experience as well as the patient and physician perspective needed to recognize that what we do with OGM matters in patients’ lives.”

Richard has over two decades of experience in life sciences, focused on healthcare. He co-founded and led commercial operations at Cradle Genomics, which is the leader in developing non-invasive prenatal tests based on analysis of intact cells. Prior to Cradle, he was the Senior Director of Strategic Product Marketing in Reproductive and Genetic Health at Illumina, where he led the product strategy and management for preimplantation testing, prenatal testing, chromosomal microarray (CMA) and postnatal genetic disease testing. As a Senior Director of Product Marketing at Affymetrix, he partnered with the global cytogenomics community to launch CytoScan, the market leading CMA product and the only FDA cleared whole genome copy number analysis platform. He also oversaw the launch of OncoScan for solid tumor analysis.

