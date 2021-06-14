CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes

Annual Russell indexes reconstitution captures the 4,000 largest US stocks as of May 7, ranking them by total market capitalization. Membership in the US all-cap Russell 3000 Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the large-cap Russell 1000 Index or small-cap Russell 2000 Index as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

RICHMOND, Va., June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CarLotz (NASDAQ: LOTZ), the nation’s largest consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace, is set to join the broad-market Russell 3000 Index and the Russell 2000 Index at the conclusion of the 2021 Russell indexes annual reconstitution, effective after the US market opens on June 28, 2021 according to a preliminary list of additions posted June 4, 2021.

“The expected addition of CarLotz to the Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes is another step forward in our journey as a publicly traded company,” said Michael Bor, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of CarLotz. “We believe inclusion in the indexes will support our efforts to raise awareness within the investment community of the Company’s differentiated business model and its long-term growth strategy.”

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $10.6 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell’s US indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

