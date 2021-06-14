RAPT Therapeutics Reports Positive Topline Results from Phase 1b Trial of RPT193 Monotherapy in Atopic Dermatitis

• Improvements demonstrated in all key exploratory efficacy endpoints - percent change in EASI, EASI-50, vIGA and pruritis NRS - at four weeks following once-daily oral treatment with RPT193

• Further improvement in percent change in EASI, EASI-50 and vIGA observed with RPT193 two weeks after end of treatment

• RPT193 was well tolerated with no serious adverse events

• RAPT plans to advance RPT193 to Phase 2b clinical trial in atopic dermatitis

• Management to host webcast conference call today at 8:30 a.m. ET

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RAPT), a clinical-stage, immunology-based biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with significant unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases, today announced positive topline results from its randomized placebo-controlled Phase 1b clinical trial of RPT193 as monotherapy in 31 patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD). After four weeks of treatment, patients with moderate-to-severe AD who received RPT193 showed a 36.3% improvement from baseline in the Eczema Area and Severity Index (EASI) score, a standard measure of disease severity, compared to 17.0% in the placebo group. Notably, in the two-week period following the end of treatment, the RPT193 group showed continued improvement and further separation from placebo with a 53.2% improvement in EASI at the six-week time point compared to 9.6% in the placebo group. This continued improvement may be related to RPT193’s mechanism of action, which is upstream of other agents targeting cytokines or signaling pathways.

“These data strongly support the potential of RPT193 as a safe, once-daily, oral treatment for patients with atopic dermatitis which would be an attractive therapeutic alternative ahead of injectable drugs,” said Brian Wong, M.D., Ph.D., President and CEO of RAPT Therapeutics. “We look forward to advancing RPT193 to a Phase 2b trial in atopic dermatitis and a Phase 2a trial in asthma.”



Emma Guttman-Yassky, M.D., Ph.D., the Waldman Professor of Dermatology and System Chair Department of Dermatology at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, and member of RAPT’s Scientific Advisory Board, added, “I am very excited about these results as they not only demonstrate clinically meaningful improvement after just four weeks of treatment, but also further improvement for two weeks after completion of treatment. This may suggest that this novel mechanism of action targeting CCR4 on Th2 cells could have prolonged, disease-modifying effects, which could differentiate it from other agents. Along with being an oral drug that seems to have promising clinical activity and a well-tolerated safety profile, RPT193 could fill a high unmet medical need for AD patients.”