American Resources Corporation Added to Membership of Russell Microcap(R) Index

Autor: Accesswire
14.06.2021   

FISHERS, IN / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2021 / American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) ("American Resources" or the "Company"), a next generation and socially responsible supplier of raw materials to the new infrastructure and electrification marketplace, today announced that the Company is set to join the Russell Microcap® Index at the conclusion of the 2021 Russell indexes annual reconstitution, effective after the US market opens on June 28, according to a preliminary list of additions posted June 4.

Membership in the Russell Microcap® Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

"We are honored to be joining the Russell Microcap® Index", stated Mark Jensen, Chief Executive Officer of American Resources Corporation. "This is a testament to the hard work of our team in building a company founded on bringing an innovative and modernized approach to supplying essential resources to the needs of a cleaner and greener worldwide infrastructure market and a growing electrification market. As this represents another milestone for our Company, we remain focused and determined in running efficient streamlined operations, bringing innovative and real solutions to some of the national and global supply chain issues we are facing, providing these resources in most sustainable of ways possible and executing for all of our shareholders, stakeholders, customers, and employees alike."

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $10.6 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell's US indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

For more information on the Russell Microcap® Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the "Russell Reconstitution" section on the FTSE Russell website.

About American Resources Corporation
American Resources Corporation is a next-generation, environmentally and socially responsible supplier of high-quality raw materials to the new infrastructure market. The Company is focused on the extraction and processing of metallurgical carbon, an essential ingredient used in steelmaking, critical and rare earth minerals for the electrification market, and reprocessed metal to be recycled. American Resources has a growing portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia where premium quality metallurgical carbon and rare earth mineral deposits are concentrated.

09.06.21
American Resources Corporation Announces Closing of $30.1 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-The-Market
07.06.21
American Resources Corporation Announces Pricing of $30.1 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-The-Market
07.06.21
American Resources Corporation Succeeds in Achieving 99.5% Purity Rare Earth Element (Neodymium) from Waste Magnets