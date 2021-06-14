 
Sunworks to Conduct Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders on June 16, 2021

ROSEVILLE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2021 / Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW), a provider of solar power and battery storage solutions for residential, agriculture, commercial, industrial, and public works markets, today reminded stockholders that due …

ROSEVILLE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2021 / Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW), a provider of solar power and battery storage solutions for residential, agriculture, commercial, industrial, and public works markets, today reminded stockholders that due to the ongoing public health impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and to support the health and well-being of its stockholders, the Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be held at 9 a.m. MDT (11 a.m. EDT) on Wednesday, June 16, 2021will be a virtual meeting. Stockholders will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting in person.

All stockholders accessing the Annual Meeting virtually should vote on the proposed matters before the Annual Meeting by proxy as described in the Company's proxy materials provided to stockholders. Further information can be found at https://www.cstproxy.com/sunworksusa/2021/

The Annual Meeting information is as follows:

  • Date: June 16, 2021
  • Time: 9 a.m. Mountain Standard Time (11 a.m. ET)
  • Toll Free Dial-in number for US/Canada: 1 877-770-3647
  • Dial-In number for international callers: +1 312-780-0854 (standard rates apply)
  • Passcode for telephone access: 29751013#
  • Webcast: https://www.cstproxy.com/sunworksusa/2021

About Sunworks, Inc.
Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) is a premier provider of high performance solar power systems. Sunworks is committed to quality business practices that exceed industry standards and uphold its ideals of ethics and safety. Sunworks continues to grow its presence, expanding nationally with regional and local offices. The company strives to consistently deliver high quality, performance-oriented solutions for customers in a wide range of industries including residential, agricultural, commercial and industrial, federal, and public works. Sunworks' diverse, seasoned workforce includes distinguished veterans who bring a sense of pride, discipline, and professionalism to their interaction with customers. All Sunworks' employees uphold its guiding principles each day. Sunworks is a member of the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) and is a proud advocate for the advancement of solar power. For more information, visit www.sunworksusa.com and www.solcius.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Rob Fink
FNK IR
646.809.4048
rob@fnkir.com

SOURCE: Sunworks, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/651563/Sunworks-to-Conduct-Virtual-Annual-M ...

Wertpapier


09.06.21
Sunworks Set to Join Russell Microcap(R) Index
07.06.21
Sunworks and Solcius Provide Update on Integration