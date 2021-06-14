Sunworks to Conduct Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders on June 16, 2021

ROSEVILLE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2021 / Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW), a provider of solar power and battery storage solutions for residential, agriculture, commercial, industrial, and public works markets, today reminded stockholders that due …

ROSEVILLE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2021 / Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW), a provider of solar power and battery storage solutions for residential, agriculture, commercial, industrial, and public works markets, today reminded stockholders that due to the ongoing public health impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and to support the health and well-being of its stockholders, the Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be held at 9 a.m. MDT (11 a.m. EDT) on Wednesday, June 16, 2021will be a virtual meeting. Stockholders will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting in person.

All stockholders accessing the Annual Meeting virtually should vote on the proposed matters before the Annual Meeting by proxy as described in the Company's proxy materials provided to stockholders. Further information can be found at https://www.cstproxy.com/sunworksusa/2021/