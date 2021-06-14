 
Lundin Energy announces that a series of investment grade fixed income investor calls will be arranged

Lundin Energy AB announces today that a series of investment grade fixed income investor calls will be arranged. A benchmark U.S. Dollar denominated Rule 144A/Regulation S senior unsecured notes offering may follow, subject to market conditions.


For further information, please contact:

Edward Westropp
VP Investor Relations
Tel: +41 22 595 10 14
edward.westropp@lundin-energy.com


Espen Hennie
Corporate Finance & Planning Director
Tel: +41 22 595 1003
espen.hennie@lundin-energy.com


Cautionary Statements

This announcement is for information purposes only and is not intended for publication, release or distribution to, or use by, any person or entity in any jurisdiction or country where such publication, release, distribution or use would be contrary to law or regulation. In particular, this announcement does not constitute a prospectus or an offer or sale or subscription of, or solicitation of any offer to buy or subscribe for, any securities in the United States (including its territories and possessions, any state of the United States and the District of Columbia) and this announcement may not be distributed except to (1) persons that are qualified institutional buyers (“QIBs”) as defined in Rule 144A under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 (the “Securities Act”); or (2) to non-U.S. persons outside the United States in accordance with Regulation S under the Securities Act (and, if investors are resident in (i) a member state of the European Economic Area (“EEA”), a qualified investor within the meaning of Article 2(e) of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the “Prospectus Regulation”) or (ii) the United Kingdom, a qualified investor within the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (the “EUWA”). Such securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the Securities Act. No public offering of securities will be made in the United States or in any other jurisdiction where such an offering is restricted or prohibited.

No securities are intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the EEA or the United Kingdom. For these purposes, a retail investor in (i) the EEA means a person who is one (or more) of: (a) a retail client as defined in point (11) of Article 4(1) of Directive 2014/65/EU (as amended, “MiFID II”); or (b) a customer within the meaning of Directive 2016/97/EU, where that customer would not qualify as a professional client as defined in point (10) of Article 4(1) of MiFID II; or (ii) the United Kingdom means a person who is one (or more) of: (a) a retail client as defined in point (8) of Article 2 of Regulation (EU) No. 2017/565 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the EUWA; or (b) a customer within the meaning of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000, as amended to implement Directive (EU) 2016/97, where that customer would not qualify as a professional client, as defined in point (8) of Article 2(1) of Regulation (EU) No. 600/2014 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the EUWA.

