TOMI Environmental Solutions Set to Join Russell Microcap Index

Membership in the Russell Microcap Index, that remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

FREDERICK, MD, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (“TOMI”) (NASDAQ: TOMZ), a global company specializing in disinfection and decontamination, utilizing its premier Binary Ionization Technology (BIT) platform through its SteraMist brand of products, announced that it is set to join the Russell Microcap Index at the conclusion of the 2021 Russell indexes annual reconstitution, effective after the U.S. market opens on Monday, June 28, 2021, according to a preliminary list of additions posted by Russell on June 4, 2021.

“We are pleased to have been added to the Russell MicrocapÒ Index,” commented Dr. Halden Shane, TOMI Chief Executive Officer. “We believe our selection as a benchmark company for the index reflects the accelerated adoption of our decontamination technology and the strength of our business. Following our NASDAQ listing in September 2020, we expanded our investor base and raised the Company’s profile in the trading market. Our inclusion in the Russell Microcap Index represents a recognition of our achievement and success, as well as our ability to build and sustain shareholder value."

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $10.6 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell’s US indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

For more information on the Russell Microcap Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the “Russell Reconstitution” section on the FTSE Russell website

ABOUT TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.: Innovating for a safer world

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: TOMZ) is a global decontamination and infection prevention company, providing environmental solutions for indoor surface disinfection through the manufacturing, sales and licensing of its premier Binary Ionization Technology (BIT) platform. Invented under a defense grant in association with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) of the U.S. Department of Defense, BIT solution utilizes a low percentage Hydrogen Peroxide as its only active ingredient to produce a fog of ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP). Represented by the SteraMist brand of products, iHP produces a germ-killing aerosol that works like a visual non-caustic gas.